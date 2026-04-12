Mohammed Kudus faces a devastating 2026 as injury setbacks threaten both club action and World Cup dreams

A potential triple heartbreak looms for Kudus, with his season and international future hanging in the balance

A Ghanaian sports journalist has emotionally reacted to Kudus's fitness struggles as he wishes him well

Tottenham take on Sunderland in Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge as Spurs boss

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Tottenham Hotspur head into a crucial Premier League clash against Sunderland on Sunday, dealing with a growing injury crisis, with Mohammed Kudus among several key players ruled out.

The north London side, now under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, are under pressure to secure vital points as they battle to climb out of the relegation zone.

Mohammed Kudus setback adds to Tottenham’s growing injury crisis ahead of their trip to Sunderland. Image credit: Stu Foster

Source: Getty Images

Spurs slipped into the Premier League relegation zone following West Ham United's victory against Burnley on Friday, April 10, leaving them two points from safety with just seven matches remaining.

Their last league win dates back to late December against Crystal Palace FC, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the new manager.

While there was a boost with Mathys Tel returning to training after a recent knock, uncertainty still surrounds Pape Matar Sarr, who has resumed light training but continues to manage a shoulder issue.

However, hopes of welcoming back Guglielmo Vicario, Mohammed Kudus, and Rodrigo Bentancur have been dashed, with all three unavailable for the trip to Wearside.

According to GMS, Kudus’ situation is particularly worrying after suffering a fresh setback in training.

According to Tottenham, the Ghana international may require further specialist assessment, with surgery now on the table, an outcome that would be a major blow for both the player and the club.

Kudus faces uncertain recovery timeline

Back in Ghana, concern continues to grow over Kudus’ fitness, with sports journalist Bright Awuah expressing disappointment over the latest development during a chat with YEN.com.gh.

He noted that it is painful to see the midfielder endure repeated setbacks at such a crucial stage of his career, especially after showing promising form earlier in the season.

''As a Ghanaian, it hurts because we know what Kudus is capable of, and injuries like this can slow down such a special talent. You can only feel for him right now. He has worked so hard to reach this level, and moments like these test not just the body, but the mind as well,'' Awuah said.

Meanwhile, Spurs' injury list does not end there, with Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Wilson Odobert all expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma also remain sidelined, further limiting De Zerbi’s options at a critical stage of the campaign.

Tottenham take on Sunderland in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Image credit: SpursOfficial

Source: Twitter

In goal, Antonín Kinský is set to step in once again as Vicario continues his recovery from surgery, adding another layer of pressure to an already fragile squad.

With survival on the line, Spurs must now navigate one of the most challenging periods of their season without several of their biggest names, while Kudus’ injury adds an emotional and sporting blow both in north London and back home in Ghana.

Kudus's dreadful fate in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus could be heading towards a devastating 2026, with fears he may miss the remainder of the season while his World Cup ambitions hang in serious doubt.

There is a possibility of a triple setback for the Ghana star, raising concerns over his fitness, club form, and chances of featuring in this year's World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh