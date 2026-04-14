Eight teams have already secured entry into the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League qualifiers before the current season concludes

Several of the early entrants come from countries that operate summer leagues due to harsh winter conditions

Next season’s Champions League final will be held at Atlético Madrid’s Metropolitano Stadium, returning to the Spanish capital for the first time since 2019

Eight clubs have already secured their spots in next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign, months before the current edition even reaches its climax.

The make-up of the 2025/26 Champions League semi-finals will be decided tonight and tomorrow as the second legs of the quarter-finals are played.

Atletico Madrid look a decent bet to knock out Barcelona, Liverpool have it all to do against holders Paris Saint-Germain, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich will fancy their chances of progressing.

Real Madrid will face Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

On the verge of being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in consecutive Champions League campaigns, Liverpool find themselves in an even more difficult position than last season, when they exited on penalties despite taking a first-leg advantage from Paris.

This season's meeting in the French capital saw Arne Slot's men suffer a 2-0 defeat in a game where the Reds struggled to create clear chances, leaving them with a huge task to overturn the deficit in Tuesday's return leg.

Arsenal head into the second leg with a narrow lead over Sporting Lisbon thanks to Kai Havertz's late strike in Portugal, meaning Mikel Arteta's side have now won 10 of their 11 matches in this season's Champions League campaign.

History also favours the Gunners, who remain unbeaten in six previous meetings with Sporting across 90 minutes, leaving the North London side in a strong position to progress.

However, recent form tells a slightly different story, with Arsenal losing three of their last four matches in all competitions, a run that has exposed some vulnerability at a crucial stage of the season.

Barcelona face the hardest task of the round, with Hansi Flick's side needing to overturn a two-goal deficit after their 2-0 first-leg home loss to Atletico Madrid, where Pau Cubarsi's red card proved costly for the Blaugrana.

Aside from being without a key defensive option for the return leg, the Catalan club also face a daunting test against history, having never overturned a two-goal deficit from a first-leg home loss in a Champions League knockout tie.

When it comes to Champions League football, it would be unwise to rule out Real Madrid, with several of their recent triumphs in the competition coming when Los Blancos have rarely been viewed as favourites.

The Spanish giants are clear underdogs for their quarter-final tie against Bayern, who strengthened their credentials as one of the competition's frontrunners following a 2-1 victory when both sides met at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

However, Madrid fans will take belief from their side's strong away record in this fixture, having won three of their last four visits to the Allianz Arena, though whether that record holds any weight against a Bayern side playing the best football in Europe right now is another question entirely.

Clubs already qualified for the 2026/27 UCL

While Europe’s elite continue their pursuit of glory, eight clubs have already entered the qualification process for the 2026/27 campaign, though none have yet booked their place in the new league phase.

The confirmed entrants include Vikingur Reykjavik (Iceland), Kuopion Palloseura (Finland), and Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania), all of whom have qualified for the first qualifying round.

This season's Champions League final will he held at Budapest. Photo: Andrea Staccioli.

Source: Getty Images

They are joined by Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland), Klaksvikar Ítróttarfelag (Faroe Islands), Riga FC (Latvia), and Kairat (Kazakhstan), the latter having featured in the current Champions League season, where they faced Real Madrid and lost 5-0 in their last European outing.

Meanwhile, Mjällby AIF (Sweden) have earned direct entry into the second qualifying round.

Interestingly, three of the eight clubs hail from Scandinavia, where football is played under a different calendar due to severe winter weather conditions.

Frozen, waterlogged, or snow-covered pitches during winter months make play impossible, so their domestic leagues are structured as summer competitions, typically running from March/April to October/November.

Clubs Entered for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League

Vikingur Reykjavik (Iceland)

Kuopion Palloseura (Finland)

Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania)

Klaksvikar Ítróttarfelag (Faroe Islands)

Riga FC (Latvia)

Kairat (Kazakhstan)

Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)

Mjällby AIF (Sweden)

UEFA bans two clubs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA’s strict stance on integrity and fair play has led to severe sanctions against two European football clubs, each serving a seven-year ban from all continental competitions.

These punishments stem from disciplinary breaches, including match-fixing and corruption, underscoring UEFA’s commitment to protecting the credibility of European football.

Source: YEN.com.gh