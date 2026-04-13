A supercomputer revised its prediction for the Premier League title race, offering fresh insight into the likely champions

Manchester City boosted their chances significantly after a dominant win over Chelsea in the weekend’s headline clash

With City set to host Arsenal on April 19, that crucial encounter at the Etihad could go a long way in deciding the title

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The Premier League title race has tightened at just the wrong moment for Arsenal, with Manchester City closing in as the season edges toward a dramatic finish.

The Gunners remain at the top with 70 points, holding a six-point lead over the Citizens, but recent results have shifted the mood.

Arsenal lead the Premier League log with 70 points with six games left to play in the 2025/26 season. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal stumble as Man City close gap

Three defeats in their last four matches across all competitions have raised fresh doubts about their ability to see the job through.

The latest setback, a 2-1 loss at home to AFC Bournemouth, has only intensified the pressure.

Head coach Mikel Arteta did not hide his frustration after the defeat but urged his players to respond with character.

He told the media, as quoted by the club's website:

"It's extremely disappointing; it's a big punch in the face, but what I said to the boys, now it's about how we react to that, because it's game on, it's going to require now a big spirit, a lot of fight and very clear how we're going to approach that.

"There are no grey areas; we are in, we are out, and we need to be very, very, very strong and determined to approach it in a different way than we've done today, especially when the game wasn't going our way."

While Arsenal have faltered, City have found rhythm at a crucial stage.

Pep Guardiola has guided his side through a strong run, including progress in the FA Cup and a statement 3-0 win over Chelsea.

That result, combined with Arsenal’s slip, has breathed new life into the title chase.

Guardiola cautious over Man City's EPL hopes

Attention now turns to a defining showdown between the two sides on April 19, with City set to host Arsenal in what could shape the outcome of the campaign.

Guardiola, however, remains cautious in his assessment, as cited by City's official website:

“We’ve done a good three games, but the best team in England is Arsenal. The numbers are there. We will prepare well this week; we’ll adjust from the Carabao Cup.

“What defines the teams is how you play. If you don’t grow as a team in the way you play, you won’t win. We have to insist on playing better.”

Supercomputer updates Premier League title predictions after Man City's emphatic win against Chelsea. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA, Graham Denholm and John Walton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Ahead of that clash, Opta’s supercomputer has revised its projections.

Arsenal’s chances of lifting the trophy now stand at 87.26%, down from earlier estimates, while City have surged to 12.74%, doubling their previous outlook.

The run-in adds further intrigue.

Arsenal will face Newcastle United, Fulham, West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace after their meeting with City.

Guardiola’s side, meanwhile, must navigate fixtures against Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Points Arsenal require to win EPL

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh outlined what Arsenal need to do in order to win the Premier League title.

Realistically, they can reach at least 86 points by winning five remaining games and a draw with Manchester City.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh