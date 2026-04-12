A supercomputer has predicted the team that will win the Premier League this after Arsenal failed to beat Bournemouth

The 2-1 loss has raised fresh concerns, with Arsenal now losing three of their last four games and showing signs of nerves

Manchester City remain in contention with games in hand, with a crucial showdown against Arsenal set to shape the title race

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Opta’s supercomputer has delivered its latest prediction for the Premier League title race after Arsenal dropped points against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Bournemouth reignited the title battle with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, exposing nerves in the league leaders.

Opta’s supercomputer predicts which team will win the Premier League after Arsenal's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on April 11, 2026. Photo: Franck Downing.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta had urged supporters to create an intense atmosphere for the lunchtime kick-off, famously calling on them to bring their “breakfast, lunch and dinner”, but his players failed to respond, delivering a sluggish and anxious performance that cost them the chance to move 12 points clear at the top.

Eli Junior Kroupi put Bournemouth ahead in the 17th minute, before Viktor Gyokeres equalised for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Ryan Christie handled a shot from Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arteta responded by introducing Eberechi Eze, Max Dowman and Leandro Trossard in search of a spark, but it was Bournemouth who looked more dangerous. Alex Scott struck in the 74th minute to seal a second consecutive win for the visitors at the Emirates.

The final whistle was met with boos from sections of the home crowd, while away fans taunted Arsenal with chants of “second again”—a painful reminder of the Gunners’ three consecutive runner-up finishes. Despite holding a nine-point lead, their position now appears increasingly fragile.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Despite the setback, Opta’s simulations still strongly favour Arsenal to win the title and end their long wait since 2004.

Although the Gunners have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, and with Manchester City hitting form, nerves are growing among supporters.

However, Opta gives Arsenal a commanding 93.8% chance of lifting the trophy, compared to just 6.19% for Manchester City, who still have two games in hand. No other team is considered a realistic contender at this stage.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to questions over his team's pursuit of the Premier League title, as a supercomputer updates its predictions. Photo: Arsenal.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal will likely need to be flawless in their remaining six matches to secure the title.

Momentum has shifted slightly toward Manchester City following the Bournemouth defeat, particularly with the champions set to host Arsenal in a crucial clash on April 19. They will then host Newcastle United and Fulham before an away clash against West Ham United.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win EPL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Opta’s supercomputer predicted Arsenal would win the 2025/26 Premier League title.

With eight games left for Man City, the Gunners lead by nine points, leaving Guardiola’s side with a tough task to catch them up.

Source: YEN.com.gh