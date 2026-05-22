Diogo Dalot was declared untouchable by Manchester United despite strong interest from Real Madrid

Incoming Real Madrid boss José Mourinho is said to admire Dalot as the club search for a long-term right-back solution

Manchester United have no plans to sell the defender, who remained under contract until 2028, forcing Madrid to explore alternative targets

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester United have reportedly closed the door on any potential move for Diogo Dalot, despite growing interest from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Defensa Central.

The Spanish giants are actively searching for reinforcements at right-back following the expected departure of Dani Carvajal, and Dalot has emerged as a player admired within their recruitment discussions.

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to submit an offer for Diogo Dalot of Manchester United. Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Incoming Madrid manager José Mourinho is also understood to be a long-time admirer of the Manchester United defender.

Real Madrid target Diogo Dalot

However, Manchester United have made their stance that Dalot is considered a key part of their long-term project at Old Trafford and is not available for transfer, as Madrid Universal reported.

The 27-year-old is under contract until 2028, giving the Premier League club strong control over his future and further strengthening their refusal to entertain offers.

While Real Madrid continue to assess right-back options, they recognise that a deal for Dalot would be extremely difficult and financially demanding. As a result, they are evaluating alternative solutions in the market.

Madrid are also placing faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose form has improved after an early adaptation period following his arrival. Despite this, the club still wants depth in the position.

If Dalot proves unattainable, Real Madrid are also considering internal development options, with young prospects such as Jesús Fortea and David Jiménez being monitored as potential long-term solutions for the right-back role.

Source: YEN.com.gh