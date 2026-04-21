Leicester City have suffered a shocking relegation to League One, with Ghanaian internationals Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku among the players affected by the club’s dramatic collapse in the 2025/26 season.

The Foxes, who were already competing in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season, endured a difficult campaign filled with inconsistency, defensive lapses, and missed chances that ultimately cost them survival.

Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew's Leicester City relegated to League One

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Despite moments of promise, they were unable to string together the results needed to climb away from danger.

Their fate was confirmed on Tuesday night after a frustrating 2-2 draw against Hull City at the King Power Stadium in Round 44 of the season. Leicester went into the match knowing only victory would keep their survival hopes alive, but despite a spirited second-half fightback, they failed to secure all three points.

The result mathematically sealed their relegation, bringing a disappointing end to a turbulent season for the club and its supporters. Leicester will now complete their remaining fixtures against Millwall and Blackburn Rovers, although those matches will no longer affect their league status.

Attention now turns to the future of key players, particularly Ayew and Issahaku, who are expected to reassess their situations during the upcoming summer transfer window. Both will also be keen to maintain strong performances in order to boost their chances of selection for Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making the coming months crucial for their careers.

Source: YEN.com.gh