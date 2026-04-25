2025/26 Premier League Title Race: Experience of Guardiola's Man City vs. Ambition of Arsenal
- Manchester City continue to set the standard in the 2025/26 title race, with Pep Guardiola’s experience proving decisive in key moments
- The 2–0 EFL Cup final win highlights City’s big-game mentality, exposing Arsenal’s struggles to convert dominance into silverware
- Guardiola’s remarkable 40-trophy career milestone underlines why Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League
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Manchester City’s continued dominance under Pep Guardiola is once again shaping the direction of the 2025/26 Premier League title race, with their experience and winning mentality standing in stark contrast to the ambition of challengers, Arsenal.
The latest reminder of that gap came after Manchester City’s 2–0 victory in the 2026 EFL Cup final on March 22, 2026.
The result delivered another major silverware to the Etihad outfit and reinforced their pedigree when it comes to the games that matter.
While Arsenal showed strong spells in the match, their inability to capitalise on early dominance highlighted a recurring issue: turning control into decisive moments when trophies are on the line.
At the centre of City’s success remains Guardiola, who has now reached an extraordinary 40 career trophies across his spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.
Guardiola's 40 career trophies and that level of consistency at the highest level are what continue to define City as the team to beat in English football.
Why Man City have EPL title race edge
Manchester City’s rise under Guardiola is built on a culture of relentless success, tactical precision and composure in high-pressure moments.
Even when they are not at their best early in matches, they often find a way to assert control and punish opponents.
That pattern was once again visible in their cup final victory, where they weathered Arsenal’s early pressure before taking command through key moments and clinical finishing.
This ability to adapt within games is a hallmark of a side that has been through countless title races and knockout finals.
For the 2025/26 Premier League campaign, that experience is proving vital. While the Gunners led the league table for a long time, City’s core group understood how to manage the pressure and race before overtaking Arsenal last week.
Can Arsenal beat City to the title?
With Man City now on top, Arsenal's chances are realistically diminished, but they are never out of the title mix.
Their likelihood of success is contingent, ideally, on winning all their remaining fixtures, while hoping the leaders drop points.
After 33 matches, Guardiola's men now lead the Premier League standings with 70 points plus 66 goals scored, while Mikel Arteta's side are second with the same number of points plus 63 goals.
This makes the final five matches of the season crucial for both teams, as The Athletic noted.
Premier League tie breakers explained
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Arsenal FC and Manchester City are engaged in a tightly contested Premier League title race, with only a slim margin separating them in both points and goal difference.
If both sides finish the season level on the primary tiebreakers, the title could ultimately be decided by secondary criteria such as goals scored or head-to-head results, where Manchester City currently hold a slight advantage.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh