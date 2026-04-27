FIFA confirms significant World Cup change in fresh statement

FIFA have officially agreed to a huge change that impacts all 48 World Cup nations ahead of the upcoming tournament.

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Despite the World Cup being just 45 days away, organisers – namely FIFA – continue to make huge calls in preparation for the biggest tournament of all time, with an increased 48 nations – up from 32 – set to take part.

Several issues have been raised by a number of the participating nations ahead of the World Cup, with several national associations flagging concerns related to the high cost of travel, logistics, and even tax, with some fearing losing money even if their respective teams progress to the latter stages of the tournament.

Just 18 of the 48 nations have signed a double taxation agreement (DTA) with the US, which means their delegations are exempt from paying federal taxes.

Co-hosts Canada and Mexico are among those that have signed DTAs, along with several European nations. However, smaller nations may be hit with huge tax bills.

Back in December, FIFA announced a record-high prize fund of $727m (£539m), meaning each nation will receive at least $10.5m (£7.8m), while the winners will get $50m (£37m).

But after further talks between FIFA and national associations, the prize money is set to be increased, with development funding also set to be handed out to all 211 FIFA member nations, according to The Guardian.

FIFA have agreed to increase the prize money and participation fees in principle ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, this week.

A statement released by the body read: “Ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on 28 April 2026, FIFA can confirm it is in discussions with associations around the world to increase available revenues.

“This includes a proposed increase of financial contributions to all qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and of development funding available to all 211 member associations,” the statement added.

“The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be groundbreaking in terms of its financial contribution to the global football community, and FIFA is proud to be in its strongest-ever financial position to benefit the global game through its FIFA Forward programme. Subject to discussions, further details will be provided in due course.”

FIFA were unable to negotiate exemptions despite previously doing so in past tournaments.

Source: YEN.com.gh