Real Madrid issue Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of 2026 World Cup

Real Madrid have confirmed the extent of the injury sustained by Kylian Mbappe during Friday night’s draw against Real Betis, amid fears that the Frenchman could miss the pivotal upcoming Clasico against Barcelona.

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The striker requested to be substituted in the closing stages of the La Liga clash after feeling discomfort in his left leg.

Official medical report released

Real Madrid released a formal statement on Monday morning following extensive tests carried out at the club's training base.

The results confirmed that the forward is dealing with a muscular issue.

The medical report stated:

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg. Pending evolution."

According to Marca, Mbappe will miss Madrid's next league game against Espanyol, but is hopeful of a return for the Barca game on May 10.

Concerns first arose when Mbappe requested a substitution during his landmark 100th appearance for Los Blancos. Despite initial optimism after an ultrasound, further checks were required to determine if the Frenchman would be fit for the final month of the domestic season and the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Manager Alvaro Arbeloa was unable to offer much clarity immediately following the final whistle at the Benito Villamarin. The former defender admitted to reporters: “I have no idea. He felt some discomfort. We'll see how he evolves over the next few days.” The striker reportedly went straight to the dressing room for treatment after being replaced.

The primary focus for the medical team now shifts to May 10, when Madrid travel to the Spotify Camp Nou for a massive showdown against Barcelona that could serve as a crucial title decider. Although Madrid trail the Catalan giants by a significant margin in the table, the prestige of the fixture remains paramount for the club’s hierarchy. There is currently a two-week window for Mbappe to recover, which provides a glimmer of hope that he could lead the line against Hansi Flick's side.

The news is also being monitored closely in France, with the 2026 World Cup just around the corner. Mbappe is the focal point of Didier Deschamps' attack, and after a season where he has already netted over 40 goals, his fitness is vital for Les Bleus' hopes of reclaiming the trophy on the global stage.

With other squad members like Rodrygo already facing long-term issues, Real Madrid's attacking resources are being pushed to the limit. The club will likely use the fixture against Espanyol to rotate the squad, but all eyes remain on Mbappe’s recovery progress as the countdown to the Clasico begins.

Source: YEN.com.gh