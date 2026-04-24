Lamine Yamal scored the winner as FC Barcelona beat Celta de Vigo 1–0 on Wednesday, but suffered a season-ending injury

Yamal is ruled out of the LaLiga run-in and the Clásico against Real Madrid, prompting an emotional reaction from his father

The winger remained optimistic about his return and is expected to be fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain national football team

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FC Barcelona edged past Celta de Vigo 1–0 at Spotify Camp Nou, with Lamine Yamal converting the decisive penalty.

However, the victory was overshadowed by a major injury setback, as the teenage forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Lamine Yamal’s father seen praying after his son’s injury

Source: Getty Images

The Catalan giants confirmed Yamal sustained a biceps femoris injury in his left leg, meaning he will miss the run-in to the LaLiga title race as well as the upcoming Clásico against Real Madrid.

The news sparked an emotional reaction from his father, Mounir Nasraoui.

Yamal’s father kneels in prayer after injury blow

Nasraoui publicly showed his support with a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing:

“May God bless you, LY,” alongside heart emojis.

He also shared images of himself praying, first with his hands raised, then covering his face, capturing both anguish and faith during his son’s difficult moment.

Despite limited comments on the post, it quickly drew thousands of likes and messages of encouragement, with fans expressing confidence that Yamal will return stronger.

Yamal breaks silence after season-ending injury

The 18-year-old also addressed fans, admitting his disappointment at missing the decisive phase of the season but backing his teammates to finish the job.

“This isn’t the end; it’s just a break. I’ll come back stronger, more eager than ever, and next season will be better. Thanks for the messages. Visca el Barça,” he wrote.

Without Yamal, Barcelona must navigate their final six matches, including the El Clásico, without one of their standout performers as they push to secure the title.

Will Lamine Yamal play the World Cup?

There is, however, a positive outlook beyond the club season. Yamal is expected to recover in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, potentially earning a spot in Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s squad.

Spain have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, and Cape Verde, with their campaign set to begin in mid-June.

Lamine Yamal’s father seen praying after his son’s injury

Source: Getty Images

Yamal’s expected return could be vital to Spain’s hopes of going deep into the competition.

Despite his age, he has already shown he can influence the biggest games with fearless dribbling, sharp finishing and maturity beyond his years.

For now, Barcelona face an anxious wait, but Spain have every reason to believe their young star will be ready when the World Cup begins.

Yamal sets new Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona saw their UEFA Champions League campaign end in disappointment against Atlético Madrid, but Lamine Yamal still stole the spotlight with another historic milestone.

The new Yamal record adds to the impressive list of achievements the Euro 2024 champion has obtained since the start of his professional career in 2022/23.

Source: YEN.com.gh