A Real Madrid legend has pushed back against the idea of Jose Mourinho making a sensational return to the Spanish capital

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with the season set to end without silverware

With interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa struggling for consistency, names like Jurgen Klopp have emerged as potential successors

Guti Hernandez has urged Florentino Pérez to look elsewhere in the search for a new manager at Real Madrid, warning against a return for José Mourinho.

With pressure mounting on interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa, talk of Mourinho heading back to the Santiago Bernabéu has gathered pace.

Real Madrid legend Guti Hernandez is against José Mourinho's return to the club. Photos by Denis Doyle and Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese coach is said to be open to a second spell, but Guti is not convinced he is still the right fit.

The former midfielder, who made over 500 appearances during his time at the club, believes Madrid should focus on managers who are in stronger form at the moment.

Guti opposes Mourinho’s Madrid homecoming

Speaking to Marca, Guti did not hold back in his assessment of Mourinho’s chances of making a successful return.

"Mourinho is a great coach, but I think his prime phase is not now – in the sense that he comes from Fenerbahce; he took Benfica at a very bad time and I think there are coaches in a better state than Mou that I would sign," he explained.

While Mourinho’s reputation remains strong, his recent record raises questions.

Over the past five seasons, he has managed just one major trophy, the UEFA Europa Conference League. That return falls short of the dominance that once defined his career.

During his first stint with Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho delivered a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey, which restored belief and intensity to the team.

Despite a tense exit, there is a sense he still feels he has unfinished business in Spain.

Why Real Madrid Legend Is Against José Mourinho's Comeback. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid managerial search intensifies

Madrid’s search for a new coach comes after a disappointing campaign by their high standards.

The team crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 stage following a 3-2 defeat to second-division side Albacete, exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage against Bayern Munich, and now trail Barcelona by nine points in La Liga.

Even the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January has not sparked the desired turnaround expected, with Arbeloa struggling to steady the side.

Meanwhile, other high-profile names such as Jürgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino continue to be linked with the role as Pérez looks to restore Madrid’s dominance.

At a club where success is demanded every season, the prospect of going two years without a major trophy has only increased the urgency to get the next appointment right.

Mbappe, Vinicius against Klopp's appointment

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Jürgen Klopp’s potential appointment as Real Madrid manager has met internal resistance, with some senior players unconvinced by the move.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are among those said to have reservations about him taking charge at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Source: YEN.com.gh