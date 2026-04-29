Chelsea are facing a major twist in a high-profile case that could have huge financial consequences for the club’s long-term transfer plans

A controversial situation could end up saving the club millions in performance-related payments

Mudryk joined Chelsea FC from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, as many tipped him to reach greater heights

Chelsea FC may save millions of pounds after reports confirmed winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a four-year suspension following an anti-doping case.

The Ukrainian has not featured for the Blues since late 2024, after initially being placed under provisional suspension by the Football Association.

Chelsea are set for a major financial windfall after Mykhailo Mudryk was banned. Image credit: DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The issue relates to a urine sample taken before he joined international duty, with the banned substance meldonium reportedly detected.

Mudryk had quietly disappeared from first-team action during the early stages of the investigation, while then-manager Enzo Maresca publicly stated the player was unavailable due to illness.

Now, the maximum punishment has reportedly been imposed, although the winger is challenging the decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will have the final say.

Meldonium has previously attracted controversy in elite sport because of claims it can improve endurance, aid recovery, and boost oxygen flow.

Chelsea could avoid Mudryk transfer payment

Mudryk joined Chelsea FC from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 in a deal worth £88 million, including performance-related bonuses. Chelsea paid an initial £61 million, with a further £27 million tied to future clauses.

According to Sportbible, if Mudryk never plays for the club again, Chelsea may avoid paying those extra sums, creating a major financial twist in one of the Premier League’s most expensive transfers.

Sergei Palkin has previously admitted the situation could cost the Ukrainian side a sizeable amount if the add-ons are not triggered.

He also expressed hope that the player would clear his name and resume his career.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian star has strongly denied any wrongdoing. In an earlier public statement, he said he was shocked by the findings and insisted he had never knowingly taken any prohibited substances.

The winger is being represented by Morgan Sports Law, the same legal team that helped Paul Pogba reduce his own four-year doping suspension to 18 months. Pogba has since returned to professional football with AS Monaco.

According to Transfermarkt, Mudryk’s most recent appearance came in a UEFA Conference League fixture against 1. FC Heidenheim in November 2024.

Since then, he has been unable to train with Chelsea and has instead worked individually to maintain fitness.

With the suspension backdated, a failed appeal would likely keep him out until December 2028. No hearing date has yet been announced, with both sides still exchanging submissions.

Source: YEN.com.gh