Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboué has opened up on the painful divorce battle with his ex-wife that left him virtually with nothing

The bitter separation reportedly saw his former partner awarded the majority of his assets as well as full custody of their three children

Eboué has rebuilt his life by coaching and mentoring young players in Ivory Coast, while also working with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

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Emmanuel Eboué has spoken candidly about the painful divorce battle that turned his world upside down and stripped him of almost everything he had built during his football career.

The former Ivory Coast international, once one of the most recognisable African players in the Premier League, disclosed that the separation from his ex-wife Aurélie Bertrand left him emotionally shattered and financially drained.

Former Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboué Breaks Silence on Brutal Divorce That Left Him With Nothing. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

What began as a love story eventually spiralled into a difficult and deeply personal ordeal after their 2017 split.

According to Eboué, the divorce led to the loss of his properties, cars, finances and even regular access to his children.

Emmanuel Eboué opens up on divorce ordeal

Reflecting on the impact of the separation, the former Arsenal fan-favourite did not hide his pain. He told The 5th House Podcast:

"I lost a lot. A lot. To be honest, I don’t want to say how much, but it was a lot.

"I lost everything in my life in England. I did everything in my career in England; I bought a lot of houses there. I had three houses there, and I had a lot of cars. I lost all of them, and I lost money also."

Eboué explained that the emotional burden became overwhelming after retirement.

The constant media attention and his worsening financial situation pushed him into a dark place mentally.

He admitted the difficult period left him isolated and battling depression.

"I was very, very down. I was feeling very down because I was living somewhere that the press knew about where I was living.

"So every day the press was there, so I had to cut up boxes and then put them on the windows because I don’t want the press or media to take pictures of me.

"I was very, very down. It was very bad; I didn’t even eat."

The former defender previously revealed that he struggled to cope with life during that period, often shutting himself away from the outside world.

Watch Eboué's interview, as shared on YouTube:

How Eboué rebuilt his life after divorce

Despite the heartbreak and setbacks, Eboué has slowly rebuilt his life through football.

According to the Daily Mail, the former right-back now spends much of his time coaching and mentoring young players in Ivory Coast. He has also remained involved in the game through work with CAF.

His willingness to openly discuss his struggles has earned him respect from many football fans, who admire the resilience he has shown in rebuilding his life from scratch.

Former Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboué Breaks Silence on Brutal Divorce That Left Him With Nothing. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Eboué enjoyed some of the finest years of his career at Arsenal under iconic manager Arsène Wenger.

Known for his energy, versatility and lively personality, he became a popular figure among supporters at the Emirates Stadium.

Beyond club football, he also represented Ivory Coast at several major international tournaments and shared the pitch with some of Africa’s biggest football stars during a memorable playing career.

Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper divorces wife

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Čech confirmed the end of his marriage to Martina after more than 20 years together.

The 43-year-old announced the news on Instagram with an emotional black-and-white photo of Martina kissing him on the cheek.

Source: YEN.com.gh