A young Ghanaian man based in South Africa expressed his willingness to return home so he could see his mother

The young man went to the airport hoping to join the flight arranged by the government to bring Ghanaians home from South Africa

However, the young man had not communicated with Ghana's High Commission in South Africa to know the detailed arrangement of the flight

A young Ghanaian man living in South Africa has requested to return to his home country with a wish to see his loving mother.

The young man who looked sad indicated that he went to the airport in South Africa when he learned that the government was arranging a flight for Ghanaians who wished to return home due to the xenophobic attacks in the country.

A young Ghanaian man in South Africa pleads to return home so he can see his mum. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

He went to the airport but did not meet any officials to help him return home. It was later disclosed that the date for departure had been changed.

Further checks showed that the gentleman did not register with the Ghana High Commission in South Africa as one of those who want to return home.

He indicated that a Ghanaian community group he belonged to on WhatsApp shared the information, and he acted on it because he wanted to go home and see his mother.

After meeting with the High Commissioner, he assured the young man that he would ensure they put him on the first plane, together with about 300 others, to leave South Africa for Ghana.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Ghanaian in SA's request to return home causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@GiftyMensah-p1r said:

"May my son have a heart for me like this boy. The mother must be proud of him."

@eman20100 wrote:

"Failed leadership, now the youth must wise up and hold the leadership accountable, like how South Africans have stood up for."

@afuapebi said:

"Now, he's being grilled by the Ambassador after "innocently" putting Ghana's foreign Affairs on the spot!!!😅😅😅 Na who cause am? Leave the guy alone. The Minister himself published flight plans, departure dates and times, so why blame the young boy?!! 😢😮😂😂😂😂."

@allendelilekhumalo93 wrote:

"This young man is so humble. I'm touched by his plight. He happens to be a victim of his own government. I urge him, together with many others, to go back to their countries and help fix things at home and hold their leaders accountable."

@siyandamashabane-d4t said:

"This boy looks like he was struggling. He looks fairly young. I think he needs to go back to school so he can be skilled. I truly 2ish him well, I was really touched by his plight, he truly still needs guidance from his loved ones on which path to take after his stay in SA."

@Ha-bhibi wrote:

"Eish, this is heartbreaking. This gentleman really thought he was going back home. As a mom, I truly feel for him. All the best best Mfana."

Source: YEN.com.gh