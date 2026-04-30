A young Ghanaian man who engages in illegal mining recounted how a soldier who was chasing him on the site got stuck in the mud

According to the young galamseyer, he jumped over a pool of water, and the soldier did the same in a bid to catch him, but he fell into the pool

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A young Ghanaian man involved in illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, narrated how a soldier who was chasing him at a site got stuck in the mud.

The young galamseyer said he was busy operating equipment used for their illegal activities when he saw two soldiers approaching the site.

A young galamseyer says a soldier asked him for help after he got stuck while chasing him at a mining site. Photo credit: @askghmedia/X & GAF/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the young man said he quickly fled the site so he would not be arrested.

"Two soldiers came to this site to arrest illegal miners. I was sitting in one of our machines when I saw them approaching the site. So, I immediately jumped out of the machine and started running. I did not even turn off the machine. I just kept running while one of them followed me."

"I jumped over a hole of water, and the soldier followed me. However, he fell into the water and got stuck. Unfortunately for him, the place he fell was muddy and slippery, so he could not come out. He was stuck in the water," he added.

According to the galamseyer, the soldier begged and negotiated with him for help. The galamseyer said the soldier promised to let him go as a free man if he helped him out of the mud.

"The soldier then pleaded with me to help him out of the muddy place, so he let me go as a free man."

The galamseyer asked what others would do if they were in his shoes. He, however, did not state clearly whether he helped the soldier or not.

Watch the X video below:

Galamseyer's encounter with stranded soldier stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@jesse_legendary said:

"The fact that they’re always recording themselves while participating in this illegality is very surprising because this guy will be picked up in the evening if he is to threaten a politician or a 'big man'. He is destroying nature with the help of 'big men', so he can’t be arrested."

@thatfrenchdu wrote:

"How much are these people making that they are really ready to kill themselves?"

@mr_kwabla said:

"This should tell you the fight against illegal mining is gonna be long because why would you even share this video in the first place?"

@_iamAdemola_D wrote:

"Bold of you to come on camera to spill this like it's a legal and good thing as such. Let them grab you once, ok."

@anonymousxhuman said:

"No be small deal 😂… But it’s crazy how the galamseyers share a video of themselves at the site. The fight against illegal mining go long waa."

@quophiappiah wrote:

"Some of these guys don’t deserve to be spared. Not only are they putting our environment and our very existence in danger, but the soldiers and officers of NAIMOS are also at greater risk because of a lack of thorough knowledge of the terrain. It’s about time we adopt some drastic measures in certain situations, especially those mining directly on our river bodies and banks."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Imagine risking your life to enforce the law, then depending on the same person you’re chasing to save you. This isn’t even funny; it shows how dangerous and unstructured these operations have become."

Source: YEN.com.gh