Jarell Quansah earned a place in England’s World Cup squad after a strong season with Bayer Leverkusen

Several big-name players were omitted, including a defender who publicly admitted he was left "shocked and gutted"

Quansah enjoyed an impressive debut season in Germany and also comes from a strong football family background

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Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah has been named in England’s squad for the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Thomas Tuchel officially unveiled his 26-man squad on Friday, May 22, for the Mundial set to be held across North America in June.

Jarell Quansah earns a place in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad after a strong season with Bayer Leverkusen. Photos: INA FASSBENDER/Bradley Collyer.

Source: Getty Images

Jarell Quansah included in England World Cup squad

The announcement included several high-profile omissions, with Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold all left out.

Harry Maguire was another major absentee and publicly reacted after reports of his omission surfaced.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Maguire said:

"I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best."

It appears Tuchel opted for Ghanaian-born centre-back Quansah ahead of Maguire for football’s biggest stage.

Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen from Liverpool in a reported $40 million move last year.

After making his senior England debut in November 2025, he has now earned a place on the plane to the United States.

Jarell Quansah shines for Bayer Leverkusen

Quansah has enjoyed an impressive Bundesliga campaign and was on the scoresheet in Bayer .

The 23-year-old centre-back started and completed the full match as Leverkusen settled for a 1-1 draw at BayArena.

Quansah played a crucial role in avoiding defeat after finding the net late in the contest.

Jarell Quansah scores in Leverkusen’s final-day clash against Hamburger SV on Saturday, May 16. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The opening half ended goalless as both sides struggled to create a breakthrough.

After the restart, Hamburger SV took the lead through Fábio Vieira in the 61st minute.

However, Quansah stepped up in the 78th minute and fired home the equaliser to rescue a point.

Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga standings with 59 points, securing qualification for next season’s Europa League.

Quansah also enjoyed an excellent debut campaign with the German club, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

What to know about Jarell Quansah’s family

According to Sports Unfold, Jarell Quansah’s parents are Sam Quansah and Michelle Quansah. He was raised alongside his brother Keenan and sister Aliyah.

Sam is a former professional footballer who represented Ghana and also played for several clubs in England, Scotland and Sweden.

In 2007, he retired from football before moving into coaching later that year. Quansah’s grandfather was also involved in football and featured at the 1968 and 1970 African Cup of Nations tournaments.

Michelle Quansah is known as Jarell’s mother and serves as Deputy Headteacher of the town’s Virtual School, according to Warrington's official records.

She has Scottish and Barbadian roots and has a sister, Amanda Quansah, who works as a fashion designer and stylist.

Jarell’s brother, Keenan Quansah, pursued a professional career with Accrington Stanley but struggled to establish himself.

He currently plays as a full-back for Southport FC in the National League North.

Ghana lose defender Quansah to England

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghana-eligible star is turning away from the Black Stars after being named in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

However, after rising through the ranks for the Three Lions, the 22-year-old looks set to pledge his international future to the English.

Source: YEN.com.gh