Chelsea crashed to a sixth straight Premier League defeat, piling pressure on the squad as their season continues to unravel

Legend Thiago Silva’s emotional reaction in the stands captured the mood of a club in decline

Fans expressed embarrassment and sympathy online as Silva watched on helplessly during another painful Stamford Bridge collapse

Chelsea FC endured a miserable evening at Stamford Bridge, falling to a 3-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The result marked a sixth consecutive Premier League loss, leaving the Blues ninth in the table with only three matches remaining.

Chelsea’s struggles continue as Thiago Silva reacts in agony from the stands during another disappointing performance in a home loss to Nottingham Forest. Image credit: Chris Lee - FC Chelsea

Source: Getty Images

Watching from the stands, club legend Thiago Silva, who made 155 appearances for Chelsea, struggled to hide his frustration.

According to The Sun and ESPN UK the 41-year-old, seated alongside his son Isago, appeared visibly dejected as events unfolded. At one point, cameras caught the Brazilian rubbing his eyes in dismay.

Chelsea fans react to Silva’s anguish

Meanwhile, Chelsea supporters quickly took to social media, expressing sympathy for the former defender.

One fan wrote: “What his eyes have seen, his mouth cannot say”.

Another posted: “Imagine returning to ur club as see Tosin on pitch as ur replacement! I would be crying too.”

Silva, who won the Champions League during his time at Chelsea, left in 2024.

His presence alongside Thomas Tuchel served as a reminder of past success, with one supporter admitting: “I’m so embarrassed, dude, Thiago Silva’s watching and we still lose”.

Mykhailo Mudryk's ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea could be spared a significant financial outlay after Mykhailo Mudryk was reportedly hit with a four-year ban in an anti-doping case.

The development may save the club millions in performance-related payments tied to the winger’s 2023 transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Source: YEN.com.gh