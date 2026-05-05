Arsenal inched closer to the Premier League crown after Man City dropped points in Monday night’s dramatic draw against Everton

Pep Guardiola’s side fought back from 3-1 down to salvage a point, but the result could prove costly in the title race

YEN.com.gh breaks down how many points Arsenal need in their remaining games and the earliest time they could clinch the trophy

Arsenal’s dream of finally ending their long wait for the Premier League title is edging closer to reality after Manchester City dropped crucial points against Everton on Monday, May 4.

The Gunners strengthened their position at the top of the table with a commanding 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Arsenal are in pole position to win the Premier League after Bukayo Saka's and Viktor Gyökeres's performances against Fulham on May 2, 2026. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, a brilliant first-half display inspired by Viktor Gyökeres gave Mikel Arteta’s side their first Premier League victory by more than one goal since beating Everton in March.

At the time, Arsenal’s six-point lead looked fragile because City still had two games in hand, starting with Everton. But Monday night brought a huge twist in the title race.

City's costly draw hands Arsenal EPL advantage

The Sky Blues were held to a dramatic draw by Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium after a chaotic contest packed with twists and momentum swings.

Pep Guardiola’s side had gone ahead in the first half before Everton fought back strongly. Thierno Barry punished a costly mistake from Marc Guehi to equalise before celebrating with the viral Kakalika dance challenge.

Everton later surged into a 3-1 lead, only for Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to rescue a point for City late in the game.

After the final whistle, Guardiola admitted the title race may no longer be in City’s control. Speaking to the media via Manchester City’s official website, he said:

“It was in our hands before this game, but now it’s not. Prepare for Brentford. We will continue and see what happens.”

Arsenal need to accumulate seven points from their remaining three games to become champions of England ahead of Man City. Photos by Stu Forster and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Points Arsenal need to win EPL title

The result leaves Arsenal top of the table on 76 points, five ahead of Man City, although Guardiola's charges still have one extra game to play.

Arsenal now have only three matches remaining this season, while City have four.

Mathematically, City can still reach a maximum of 83 points if they win all their remaining fixtures. Arsenal, meanwhile, can finish on 85 points if they take maximum points from their final three games.

That means Arteta’s men need just seven more points from a possible nine to guarantee themselves the Premier League crown.

Thanks to their superior goal difference, seven points would be enough regardless of City’s results.

Arsenal could be crowned champions next week

There is even a possibility Arsenal could secure the title earlier than expected.

For that to happen, Man City must lose their upcoming match against Brentford on Saturday, May 9, while Arsenal must beat relegation-threatened West Ham United the following day.

If those results happen, Arsenal would move eight points clear before City face Crystal Palace the following weekend.

Any further slip from Guardiola’s side against Palace would hand Arsenal an unassailable advantage with two games still left to play.

After years of falling short in the closing stages, the North London club are now within touching distance of their first Premier League title in more than two decades.

Supercomputer backs Arsenal to win EPL

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that Opta’s supercomputer has updated its predictions for the 2025/26 Premier League title race.

The latest model gives Arsenal a 79.70% chance of winning the league, making them the favourites to lift the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh