Kylian Mbappé impressed on the pitch with 85 goals in 100 games, but concerns grew over his off-field behaviour at Real Madrid

Reports claimed teammates were frustrated with his “self-centred” attitude and perceived preferential treatment within the squad

His recovery trips and late arrival before the Espanyol match sparked backlash from fans and concern from Florentino Pérez

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Reports have claimed that Real Madrid players are far from pleased with Kylian Mbappé despite his outstanding performances since joining the club.

The French forward has delivered impressive numbers since arriving in 2024, scoring 85 goals in 100 appearances.

Kylian Mbappé faces reported anger from Real Madrid players as reasons emerge. Photos by Jose Luis Contreras/Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

After netting 44 times in his debut season, he has taken things even further in 2025/26 with 41 goals in as many matches.

While his displays on the pitch have been difficult to criticise, concerns have reportedly grown over his conduct off it, which has unsettled teammates and frustrated club president Florentino Pérez.

Why Real Madrid are unhappy with Kylian Mbappe

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Mbappé is becoming “increasingly isolated” within the squad, with several players unhappy about what they perceive as a “self-centred” attitude both on and off the field.

The report suggests some members of the squad are also irritated by what they see as preferential treatment.

Mbappé allegedly showed disrespect to a staff member during training and arrived 40 minutes late for a team lunch, yet faced no disciplinary action on either occasion.

It is further claimed that he has lost support in the dressing room and now maintains close relationships mainly with fellow French players Ferland Mendy, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during a draw with Real Betis in April, Mbappé has also drawn attention for his movements away from the club.

Why Real Madrid players and Florentino Perez Are Angry at Kylian Mbappe

Source: Getty Images

Rather than remaining at Valdebebas to focus on rehabilitation, he reportedly travelled with his partner Ester Expósito to Paris and Italy.

He was absent for Madrid’s clash against RCD Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, arriving in Madrid just 12 minutes before kick-off.

Although he is believed to have had permission to continue recovery work in Cagliari, his trips were widely interpreted as leisure rather than professional commitments.

This perception has led to growing frustration among supporters. On the club’s post on X (formerly Twitter) showing players in training, many fans called for the 27-year-old to be sold.

Reports also indicate that club president Pérez shares the concerns, with his patience reportedly wearing thin over Mbappé’s attitude.

Beyond club football, the situation is a major concern for France national football team supporters.

Mbappé remains a central figure in Didier Deschamps’ squad, and any prolonged problems could significantly impact their chances of reclaiming the World Cup title.

France have been drawn into Group I, where they will open their campaign against Senegal on June 16.

They will then face Iraq on June 22 before concluding the group stage against Norway on June 26, with all eyes now on Mbappé’s recovery ahead of the tournament.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez predicted that Kylian Mbappe could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific form with 40 goals across all competitions.

However, with the La Liga giants failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize later in the year.

Source: YEN.com.gh