Stephanie Baan secures employment through President Mahama's direct intervention after impressing him during an official event

Her commitment and expertise inspire other National Service personnel to take their responsibilities seriously

Baan attributes her success to diligence and encourages youth to focus on hard work for future opportunities

A young woman serving under the National Service Scheme (NSS), Stephanie Baan, has broken her silence regarding her transition into full-time employment following a direct intervention by President John Dramani Mahama.

The development follows a public interaction where Stephanie’s composure and professional competence reportedly caught the eye of the President, leading to a swift directive for her recruitment.

Female NSS Personnel at GRIDCo, Stephanie Baan, explains how she secured instant employment on President John Mahama’s orders. Photo credit: NSS/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Her encounter with President Mahama occurred during his official inspection of the Ghana Grid Company substation at the Akosombo Dam, which was gutted by fire on 23 April 2026.

Stephanie Baan was part of a team of engineers at GRIDCo working tirelessly to restore operations at the Akosombo Dam following the devastating fire.

During the visit, President Mahama engaged Stephanie and ordered her immediate employment.

Stephanie reflects on her encounter with Mahama

Reflecting on the whirlwind experience following a visit to the headquarters of the National Service Authority on Monday, 4 May 2026, Stephanie described the outcome of her interaction with John Dramani Mahama as both a surprise and a turning point in her burgeoning career.

She noted that her primary focus had been on her professional output rather than seeking high-level attention.

She explained that she had only been performing her duties diligently and did not anticipate the recognition.

Watch the X video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh