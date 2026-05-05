Stephanie Baan: GRIDCo NSS Personnel Explains How She Secured Instant Employment on Mahama’s Orders
- Stephanie Baan secures employment through President Mahama's direct intervention after impressing him during an official event
- Her commitment and expertise inspire other National Service personnel to take their responsibilities seriously
- Baan attributes her success to diligence and encourages youth to focus on hard work for future opportunities
A young woman serving under the National Service Scheme (NSS), Stephanie Baan, has broken her silence regarding her transition into full-time employment following a direct intervention by President John Dramani Mahama.
The development follows a public interaction where Stephanie’s composure and professional competence reportedly caught the eye of the President, leading to a swift directive for her recruitment.
Her encounter with President Mahama occurred during his official inspection of the Ghana Grid Company substation at the Akosombo Dam, which was gutted by fire on 23 April 2026.
Stephanie Baan was part of a team of engineers at GRIDCo working tirelessly to restore operations at the Akosombo Dam following the devastating fire.
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During the visit, President Mahama engaged Stephanie and ordered her immediate employment.
Stephanie reflects on her encounter with Mahama
Reflecting on the whirlwind experience following a visit to the headquarters of the National Service Authority on Monday, 4 May 2026, Stephanie described the outcome of her interaction with John Dramani Mahama as both a surprise and a turning point in her burgeoning career.
She noted that her primary focus had been on her professional output rather than seeking high-level attention.
She explained that she had only been performing her duties diligently and did not anticipate the recognition.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.