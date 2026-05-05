Arsenal set new Champions League record with win over Atlético Madrid

Arsenal beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 (2-1 agg) to reach their first UEFA Champions League final in 20 years

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal as Arsenal became the first team to go 14+ games unbeaten in a single Champions League campaign

Saka and Declan Rice praised the team’s mentality after a high-pressure win, with Arsenal now heading to the final in Budapest

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Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, made history in the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory (2-1 on aggregate) over Atlético Madrid in the semi-final second leg.

The tie had been finely balanced at 1-1 following the first leg at the Metropolitano, and as expected, the return fixture was a tense and cagey affair with limited clear-cut chances.

However, it was Bukayo Saka who made the difference, scoring on the stroke of half-time to secure a historic win and send Arsenal into their first Champions League final in 20 years—and only the second in the club’s history. They will now face the winner of Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

Victory in the Hungarian capital would cement this squad’s place in Arsenal folklore, but they have already achieved a remarkable feat. According to Opta, Arsenal have become the first team to play 14 or more matches in a single Champions League campaign without suffering defeat.

Speaking after the match, match-winner Saka described the moment as “beautiful” in an interview with Amazon Prime Video.

"You're taking me away from the celebrations, man!" he said. "It is so beautiful. You see what it means to us and what it means to the fans.

"Yes, we're so happy. Easier said than done. This was a high-pressure game. It means a lot to both sides. We managed it well and took ourselves to the final. It started before the game when we were arriving on the coach. I have never seen anything like it.

"Sometimes it bounces for you, and sometimes it doesn't, but you have to be there — and I was there. I got my goal.

"There is no way you are going to come to this position and not have pressure. How can you not expect people to talk about you and criticise you? That's why we have got to block it out.

"It is a beautiful story and I hope it ends well in Budapest."

Midfielder Declan Rice, who delivered two strong performances across the tie, described the mood in the dressing room as “chaos” while praising his teammates.

Rice said: “I don't think you can underestimate what we have done in this competition up to this point. I think we have every right to celebrate that moment — the most prestigious competition in club football. We are just trying to soak it all in.

"We knew coming into the game what was at stake. If you can't get up for that, then you can't get up for any game of football. When we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I could feel something special building."

Arsenal now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where they face West Ham United away on May 10.

Source: YEN.com.gh