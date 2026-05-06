Kylian Mbappé Doubtful for El Clásico Clash in Major Injury Blow to Real Madrid
- Mbappé faces race against time as injury threatens to rule him out of decisive El Clásico
- Real Madrid has been hit by dressing room tension amid controversy over Mbappé’s recovery trip
- La Liga title stakes rise with Madrid sweating on star forward’s fitness before Barcelona showdown
Kylian Mbappé is a major doubt for El Clásico, which could deal a significant blow to Real Madrid ahead of their decisive clash with Barcelona.
The forward has been sidelined since late April after sustaining a thigh injury against Real Betis, and his chances of featuring on Sunday remain slim.
Kylian Mbappe could miss El Clasico
According to Madrid Universal, club medical staff are expected to carry out additional assessments in the coming days to determine whether Mbappé can recover in time.
However, reports suggest there is growing pessimism within the camp as the crucial fixture approaches.
With the La Liga title race finely poised, any slip against Barcelona could prove decisive, increasing the pressure surrounding Mbappé’s availability.
Meanwhile, there is also reported frustration within the squad following Mbappé’s recent trip to Italy during his recovery period.
Despite the scrutiny, the France international remains focused on regaining fitness, with a final decision on his involvement set to be made closer to kick-off.
Who will win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé was tipped by Florentino Pérez to potentially win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the Real Madrid president pointing to his impressive scoring form of 40 goals in all competitions this season.
However, despite that strong endorsement, the picture has become less certain. Real Madrid’s failure to reach the Champions League semi-finals has raised fresh doubts about whether the French forward can still secure football’s top individual honour in 2026.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh