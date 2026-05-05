Chelsea are reportedly considering Xavi Hernandez as a serious candidate to take over as permanent manager

The former Barcelona boss is viewed as a strong tactical fit for Chelsea’s possession-based philosophy and long-term project

Competition remains strong for the role, with several high-profile names also in the frame as the club continues its evaluation process

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Chelsea FC are reportedly considering former Xavi Hernandez as a candidate for their next permanent manager as they review their long-term direction.

The club is reassessing its structure following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, with Calum McFarlane currently in interim charge.

Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez could become the next Chelsea permanent manager. Image credit: Masashi Hara

Source: Getty Images

According to GOAL, a spokesperson said the club is focused on continuity and direction, stating:

“Maintaining the footballing identity developed during the first four years of the current ownership group is considered a priority.”

Xavi could be the next Chelsea manager

Xavi, who guided Barcelona to a La Liga title during his tenure, is viewed as a strong fit for Chelsea’s evolving tactical model.

The club believes his style aligns with their possession-based philosophy, which has been embedded across senior and academy levels.

Meanwhile, other names, including Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fàbregas, are also being monitored, but availability remains a key factor in the decision-making process.

As things stand now, Chelsea’s leadership continues to evaluate options as they look to appoint a long-term successor.

The club is aiming to secure a manager capable of building on its current footballing project and restoring consistency at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sacked Liam Rosenior as head coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea acted swiftly to part ways with Liam Rosenior just a day after a heavy defeat to Brighton deepened their crisis.

A run of five consecutive Premier League losses without scoring ultimately proved decisive, leaving the club’s top-five ambitions in serious jeopardy and increasing pressure on the hierarchy.

Source: YEN.com.gh