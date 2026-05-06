Arsenal booked their place in the Champions League final after beating Atlético Madrid in the 2nd leg of their semi-final clash on Tuesday night

However, one noticeable detail during the clash was the temporary change to the name of Arsenal’s famous home ground, the 'Emirates Stadium'

The North London giants are not alone in complying with the strict rule, as Bayern and PSG are also affected during European competitions

Premier League leaders Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2006 after dumping out Atlético Madrid on May 5.

Bukayo Saka’s close-range finish proved decisive as the Gunners secured a 2-1 aggregate victory to continue their remarkable European campaign under Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka's solitary strike against Atletico Madrid on May 5, 2026, seals Arsenal's spot in the 2025/26 Champions League final. Photo by Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

As celebrations erupted across North London, many supporters noticed a familiar detail on UEFA match graphics and official branding during the semi-final clash.

Arsenal’s famous home ground was not referred to as the Emirates Stadium: instead, it was called 'Arsenal Stadium'.

Why Emirates Stadium changes during UCL matches

The change comes down to UEFA’s strict sponsorship and commercial regulations for European competitions.

Although Arsenal’s home ground officially carries its name through the club’s long-standing sponsorship agreement with airline giant Emirates, UEFA controls all commercial rights during its tournaments.

That means clubs are not allowed to display or promote branding that conflicts with UEFA’s official tournament sponsors inside designated commercial areas.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium undergoes a major rebranding on every matchday in UEFA competitions. Photos by Alex Pantling - UEFA and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

As a result, Arsenal’s stadium is rebranded as 'Arsenal Stadium' during Champions League fixtures.

According to Goal, UEFA requires host venues to operate as a 'clean stadium' on European nights.

This means sponsor logos, colours, trademarks and branding linked to stadium naming rights cannot appear within UEFA’s exclusive commercial zones.

Article 73 of UEFA’s regulations explains:

"Any stadium naming rights granted by the club are subject to the requirements regarding the commercial exclusive zone.

"This means that, subject to the following exceptions, no branding of the stadium sponsor (for example, any name, logo, trademark, design elements, slogan or corporate colours) may be visible in the commercial exclusive zone."

However, the stadium’s commercial name can still appear on certain printed materials, such as tickets and may still be announced inside the ground.

Which other stadiums change their names?

Arsenal, who need seven points from three games to win this season's Premier League, are far from the only club affected by UEFA’s naming policy.

Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena is officially referred to as the 'Munich Football Arena' during UEFA competitions whenever the German giants host European matches.

That will again be the case when the Bavarians welcome Paris Saint-Germain for their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 6.

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena will also see a major name change ahead of their semi-final second leg tie against PSG on May 6, 2026. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium also undergoes a similar adjustment in Europe, where it is branded as the 'City of Manchester Stadium'.

Despite the name changes, the atmosphere inside these grounds remains untouched, especially on major European nights.

For Arsenal fans, the temporary stadium name change means little as attention shifts fully to the club’s first Champions League final in 20 years.

Supporters are now dreaming of European glory after Bukayo Saka hinted at the ideal opponent for the showdown in Budapest on May 30.

Arsenal set new Champions League record

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Arsenal’s remarkable achievement after reaching this season’s Champions League final.

By beating Atletico, the Gunners became the first team to play 14 or more matches in a single UCL campaign without a defeat.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh