David Beckham Jokes His Son Romeo “Stole” His Iconic 90s Leather Look for Met Gala Debut, Photo
- David Beckham jokingly accused Romeo of borrowing his iconic 90s leather look after the youngster’s eye-catching Met Gala debut
- Romeo Beckham stole the spotlight in Burberry at his first Met Gala, while Brooklyn was still absent
- Cruz Beckham publicly backed his brother online, offering rare support as tensions within the Beckham family continue to make headlines
David Beckham has playfully teased his son Romeo Beckham after the 23-year-old made his first appearance at the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.
Romeo attended the prestigious event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a guest of Burberry, wearing a black jacket with leather lapels.
David Beckham jokes about Romeo outfit
Following the event, David shared a throwback image of himself and Victoria Beckham in matching leather outfits from the 1990s.
As The Daily Mail featured, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend captioned the post:
“@romeobeckham not sure where u got the idea from.”
Meanwhile, Romeo’s appearance came without his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who skipped the gala for a second consecutive year.
The absence avoided a potentially awkward reunion, as the brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms.
Despite the tensions, Romeo received public backing from his younger sibling Cruz Beckham, who shared a post online with the caption: “There he is”.
When Brooklyn hit out at David Beckham
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of dishonesty on Instagram, deepening the ongoing family feud and ruling out any immediate reconciliation.
His lengthy posts reignited debate online, highlighting long-standing tensions within the Beckham family, including past disputes involving his wife and wedding.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh