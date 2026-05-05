David Beckham jokingly accused Romeo of borrowing his iconic 90s leather look after the youngster’s eye-catching Met Gala debut

Romeo Beckham stole the spotlight in Burberry at his first Met Gala, while Brooklyn was still absent

Cruz Beckham publicly backed his brother online, offering rare support as tensions within the Beckham family continue to make headlines

David Beckham has playfully teased his son Romeo Beckham after the 23-year-old made his first appearance at the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.

Romeo attended the prestigious event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a guest of Burberry, wearing a black jacket with leather lapels.

Romeo Beckham (3rd from left) at the 2026 Met Gala on May 04, 2026, in New York City, as David Beckham jokes over his leather attire. Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

David Beckham jokes about Romeo outfit

Following the event, David shared a throwback image of himself and Victoria Beckham in matching leather outfits from the 1990s.

As The Daily Mail featured, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend captioned the post:

“@romeobeckham not sure where u got the idea from.”

Meanwhile, Romeo’s appearance came without his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, who skipped the gala for a second consecutive year.

The absence avoided a potentially awkward reunion, as the brothers are reportedly not on speaking terms.

Despite the tensions, Romeo received public backing from his younger sibling Cruz Beckham, who shared a post online with the caption: “There he is”.

When Brooklyn hit out at David Beckham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brooklyn Beckham publicly accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of dishonesty on Instagram, deepening the ongoing family feud and ruling out any immediate reconciliation.

His lengthy posts reignited debate online, highlighting long-standing tensions within the Beckham family, including past disputes involving his wife and wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh