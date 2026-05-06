A young man was allegedly killed by his friend in Asuboa, Asante Akim South, following a dispute over GH20

The suspect, Kwadwo Richmond, reportedly attacked the victim with a machete after tensions escalated over the unpaid amount

The victim later died from excessive blood loss, while the suspect remains on the run

A young Ghanaian man has reportedly been killed by his friend over a dispute involving GH¢20 in Asuboa, located in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as Kwadwo Richmond, is currently on the run, while the deceased, known only as Eric, is said to have been attacked following a disagreement over money he allegedly promised to give him.

A Ghanaian man allegedly kills his friend over GH¢20 in the Asante Akim South Municipality. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

How the incident happened

According to reports by GhanaWeb, the incident occurred on Sunday, May 3, 2026, when Eric travelled from Dampong to Asuboa to collect an outstanding balance from a refrigerator he had earlier sold to Richmond’s mother.

The agreement reportedly left a balance unpaid, and Eric had promised to give Richmond GH¢20 as a token when he returned to collect the remaining money.

However, upon arrival, Richmond immediately demanded the GH¢20. Eric reportedly explained that he had just arrived and had no money on him at the time, and asked Richmond to allow him to first collect the remaining balance before fulfilling the promise.

However, Richmond insisted on receiving the money instantly. Eric then suggested that Richmond take the GH¢20 from his mother out of the outstanding amount she owed him, assuring him that he would later collect the rest.

Following this, Richmond reportedly went to his mother to request the money, but she refused.

He returned angry and confronted Eric, questioning why he had made a promise he could not immediately fulfil.

This led to an exchange of insults between the two men. Bystanders intervened and managed to calm the situation, and Richmond initially left the scene, giving the impression that the matter had been resolved.

How Richmond allegedly attacked Eric

Shortly after, Richmond allegedly returned armed with a machete.

Sensing danger, Eric picked up a piece of wood to defend himself. During the confrontation, Richmond reportedly aimed a blow at Eric’s head.

Although Eric managed to block the strike, the force cut the wood into two pieces.

As Eric attempted to escape, he slipped and fell, giving Richmond the opportunity to attack again. In the process, Eric sustained a deep cut to his hand.

He managed to get up and flee but later collapsed by the roadside due to severe bleeding.

A passer-by rushed Eric to the Juaso Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, with medical personnel attributing his death to excessive blood loss.

The suspect fled the community immediately after the incident and remains at large.

Police have since launched a manhunt and have reportedly visited the suspect’s residence as part of ongoing investigations.

The deceased is said to have left behind a wife and four young children, who are now facing an uncertain future following the tragic incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh