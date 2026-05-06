Rudiger's training ground clash victim has been disclosed as Real Madrid dressing room tensions boiled over

Carreras broke silence, insisting the incident was “an isolated matter” amid growing crisis

Mbappe controversy added fuel to unrest as squad unity at Real Madrid was questioned

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Real Madrid’s turbulent season has taken another turn after reports disclosed the player involved in Antonio Rudiger’s alleged training ground altercation.

The German defender reportedly clashed with team-mate Alvaro Carreras following a 1-1 draw with Real Betis, with tensions boiling over during a heated exchange.

Real Madrid are under pressure as Rudiger's altercation victim comes to light. Image credit: Real Madrid CF

Source: Getty Images

Rudiger reportedly slaps Carreras

Meanwhile, as The Daily Mail reported, Carreras has since addressed the incident publicly, stating:

“In recent days, certain insinuations and comments have emerged about me that do not reflect reality.

“My commitment to this club and to the coaches I have worked with has been absolute from day one, and it will continue to be so.

Since I returned, I have always worked with the utmost professionalism, respect and dedication. I have fought very hard to fulfil my dream of coming back home.

“Regarding the incident with a team-mate, it was an isolated matter without importance that has already been resolved. My relationship with the entire team is very good.”

In the meantime, Kylian Mbappe has also faced criticism amid reports of a separate training ground argument, compounding concerns over unity within the squad.

Source: YEN.com.gh