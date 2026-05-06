Arsenal reached the UEFA Champions League final after Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal against Atlético Madrid

Saka gave a cryptic response when asked if he prefers Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final

His comments sparked debate among fans over whether Arsenal want revenge on PSG or a repeat clash with Bayern

Bukayo Saka gave an intriguing response when asked who he would prefer to face in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30.

Arsenal FC reached the final for just the second time in their history on Tuesday night after defeating Atlético Madrid in the semi-finals.

Bukayo Saka gives his answer on facing PSG or Bayern in Champions League final

Source: Getty Images

Saka proved to be the match-winner, scoring the only goal of the game at the Emirates Stadium to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory for his side.

Arsenal will now face either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final, which will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Hungary.

Who Saka wants to face in UCL final

Regardless of the opponent, Arsenal will face a huge challenge as they aim to become European champions for the first time.

PSG arrive as reigning champions, having already eliminated Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC this season, while Bayern Munich have also been dominant throughout their run to the semi-finals.

Speaking to CBS Sports after the match, Saka was asked by Micah Richards which of the two sides he would prefer to face in the final.

The 24-year-old initially hesitated before offering a cryptic reply:

“You can’t ask me that! You know I’ll have to give a media trained answer! You know deep down who we want to face, that’s all I’ll say.”

Saka’s comments have since sparked debate among Arsenal supporters, with many trying to interpret his true preference.

Some believe he would prefer PSG, given Arsenal’s defeat to them in last season’s semi-finals and the chance for revenge. Others suggest he may favour Bayern, after Arsenal beat them convincingly earlier in the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh