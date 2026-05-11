Lamine Yamal eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga record after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish top-flight title

The 18-year-old, who missed Sunday’s El Clasico through injury, reached the remarkable milestone in just four seasons at the highest level

Yamal will now be hoping Hansi Flick's men can become only the third team in La Liga history to reach 100 points

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has achieved another remarkable milestone after Barcelona clinched the La Liga title following a 2-0 victory over rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, May 10.

The latest El Clasico triumph, as predicted by Opta's supercomputer, not only secured Barca a 29th Spanish top-flight crown but also saw Yamal surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

At just 18, Yamal has now won three La Liga titles in only four professional seasons — already one more than Ronaldo managed across his nine-year stay at Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga trophy count in only his fourth season as a professional footballer. Photos by David Ramos and Scott Heavey.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal surpasses Ronaldo’s La Liga tally

Yamal made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2023 at the age of 15 years, nine months and 16 days.

Since then, the winger has quickly established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football.

Barcelona’s latest league triumph means the youngster has now collected La Liga titles in the 2022/23, 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons.

That gives him an average of one league title every 1.3 seasons.

By comparison, Ronaldo, who is chasing a first league title in Saudi Arabia, won two La Liga crowns during his celebrated spell at Real Madrid, lifting the trophy in the 2011/12 and 2016/17 campaigns.

Across nine seasons in Spain, the Portuguese icon averaged one league title every 4.5 seasons.

Statistically, Yamal has reached and now surpassed Ronaldo’s domestic league success at a much quicker rate, despite still being in his teenage years.

The Spain international has been one of Barcelona’s standout players this season, scoring 16 league goals and providing 12 assists. According to ESPN, he currently leads the team in both categories.

Although injuries and off-field distractions affected parts of his campaign, Yamal still produced decisive moments whenever Barcelona needed him most.

Players of Barcelona celebrate the club's 29th La Liga triumph after beating Real Madrid 2-0 on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's Barcelona close in on history

The victory over Real Madrid leaves Barcelona on the brink of another historic achievement under Hansi Flick.

With 91 points from 35 matches, the Catalan giants now hold an unassailable lead at the top of the table, condemning Madrid to a trophy-less season.

Barcelona still have three league matches remaining and could finish the campaign with 100 points if they win all of them.

Only two managers in La Liga history – José Mourinho (2012) and Tito Vilanova (2013) – have guided teams to the famous centurion mark, as noted by SB Nation.

Flick now stands on the verge of joining that exclusive list as Barcelona continues a season that could go down as one of the club’s finest in recent years.

Messi picks Yamal as his successor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi recently named the player he currently considers the best in world football during a public event.

The Argentine icon picked Lamine Yamal, praising the youngster’s exceptional talent, remarkable achievements and the immense potential he possesses for the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh