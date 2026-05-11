Kylian Mbappé's Instagram post during Real Madrid's defeat sparked mixed reactions from fans

Barcelona secures a third La Liga title, extending their lead over Madrid to 14 points

Mbappé's absence and recent controversies raise questions about his commitment to Real Madrid

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Kylian Mbappé’s actions during El Clásico as Real Madrid lost 2–0 to FC Barcelona have sparked widespread discussion.

A superb Marcus Rashford free-kick and a finish from Ferran Torres were enough to secure Barcelona a third La Liga title in four years in a celebratory night at Camp Nou.

What Kylian Mbappe Did during Real Madrid's 2:0 defeat to Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

The victory extended Barcelona’s lead at the top to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, a gap that cannot be closed with only three league matches left.

The build-up to the match was already dominated by controversy after Real Madrid midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde were involved in a training-ground altercation, which resulted in Valverde being taken to hospital with a small head cut that ruled him out of the match. Both players were later fined £432,000.

Mbappé himself has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after reports of a disagreement with a member of the coaching staff, as well as being seen on holiday on the same day Real Madrid played Espanyol.

What Kylian Mbappe did during Real Madrid's 2:0 defeat to Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Supporters also launched an online petition titled “Mbappé Out”, which reportedly gathered tens of millions of signatures.

The French forward is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered in late April against Real Betis.

Spanish outlet Marca reported that he initially trained with the squad before withdrawing from the final session ahead of the Barcelona match.

Mbappe under fire from Real Madrid fans

Despite being unavailable for the clash at Camp Nou, Mbappé still followed the game on television and posted a photo of his screen on Instagram with the caption “Hala Madrid” accompanied by a white heart, while Real Madrid were already trailing 2–0.

The post triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some fans criticising the timing of his message while others defended him amid ongoing pressure on the squad.

@Ishola_RMCF said:

"Bro is now mocking the club openly He shouldn’t be in this club next season no matter what."

@Abnurlion commented:

"Mbappe is the first player in Madrid history to celebrate Madrid’s loss to Barcelona and he is currently the highest paid player in the team. This guy is a narcissist."

A third claimed:

“If I scored 40 goals per season and half the fanbase blamed me for the team not working, I’d throw the milk at them in this way too.”

While a fourth wrote:

“He could’ve filmed a story at the start of the match when the score was still 0–0. But he sat there waiting for us to score on them so he could film — and the score’s 2–0. How despicable of him.”

Real Madrid are next scheduled to return to La Liga action at home against Real Oviedo on May 14.

Kylian Mbappe could miss El Clasico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappé is a major doubt for El Clásico, which could deal a significant blow to Real Madrid ahead of their decisive clash with Barcelona.

The forward has been sidelined since late April after sustaining a thigh injury against Real Betis, and his chances of featuring on Sunday remain slim.

Source: YEN.com.gh