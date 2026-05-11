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Ghanaian Man In UK, Faces 5 Years In Prison For Improper Waste Disposal, Letter Sent To Him Trends
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Ghanaian Man In UK, Faces 5 Years In Prison For Improper Waste Disposal, Letter Sent To Him Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) is reported to be distressed after being informed that he risks being jailed for 5 years
  • This comes after he received a letter from the Ealing Enforcement Team stating that he had breached waste disposal laws
  • Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the ordeal of the Ghanaian man

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A Ghanaian man in the UK has reportedly run into trouble with UK law enforcement.

This comes after he violated waste disposal laws by dumping rubbish that had his name and address on it into the wrong type of bin.

Ghanaian man in UK, UK waste disposal laws, imprisonment for waste violations, Ealing Enforcement Team, breached waste disposal laws, Ghanaians in the UK, improper waste disposal
A Ghanaian man in the UK faces 5 years' imprisonment for flouting the law of waste disposal Photo credit: Barry Robinson/ Sasha Ostapiuk/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

In a now-viral video, Etuoboba posted a letter the man received from the Ealing Enforcement Team dated May 6, 2026, outlining the offences committed by the man and the actions being taken.

According to the letter, the Ghanaian man was asked to assist with the investigation by responding to the accusations levelled against him.

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“If you choose not to respond to the letter, we may issue a fixed penalty or initially proceed without further contact. Please note that the maximum penalty for this offence is five years imprisonment and an unlimited fine, so it is important you acknowledge this letter even if you decide not to answer the questions within.”

He was also advised to consult a lawyer regarding his response and was given ten days to reply.

Ghanaian man in UK, UK waste disposal laws, imprisonment for waste violations, Ealing Enforcement Team, breached waste disposal laws, Ghanaians in the UK, improper waste disposal
Frank Effah shares his experiences as a Ghanaian working menial jobs in the UK on TikTok. Photo credit: etuoaboba/TikTok, Michael Stephens-PA/Getty Images
Source: UGC

Etuoboba, in the wake of the issue, has advised Ghanaians in the UK to learn from the ordeal and act accordingly.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 3,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to man flouting waste laws in the UK

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the ordeal facing the Ghanaian man in the UK.

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maame_animah stated:

“I always take off my address from every empty parcel box. I use a black marker to cancel my name as well.”

Luxie Hair & Beauty Culture opined:

“It’s true, mine was £600.”

Bambi Vibz wrote:

“It’s because he didn’t pay the fine being charged.”

gabo said:

“That is true. The system wants to create opportunities for law firms and council revenue generation.”

mmgee added:

“Yes, it is true. It has happened to me before in the UK six years ago.”

Pizay@60 added:

“I paid £500.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa added:

“God bless you for enlightening Ghanaians in the UK on this. Many are not aware of how this is draining their purse. All this because of waste disposal. Eiii, asem oo.”

Man shares struggles of cleaning jobs in UK

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the UK shared his struggles with menial jobs on TikTok.

Read also

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy about Ghana's transport ministry appears fulfilled

In a video, he labelled cleaning jobs as physically demanding yet low-paying in terms of wages.

He claimed that some homeowners deliberately leave their homes extremely messy, knowing they will pay someone to clean them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

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