Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has become a sensation after he expressed concern over the notion that succeeding in Ghana is not possible

He said the issue has something to do with providing a little bit of support to a person to enable them to reach their potential

He also talked about the need for a person to be disciplined and make judicious use of whatever resources are at their disposal to succeed

Prominent businessman Ibrahim Mahama has triggered reactions online amid the mass exodus of Ghanaians to other countries under the guise of seeking greener pastures.

In a now-viral video, the brother of the President, who was speaking to the Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Benjamin Quashie, as well as some other individuals, dismissed the notion that Ghana is a broke country.

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama refutes claims of Ghana being a broke country Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

According to him, some people just need a little bit of support in order to achieve their ambitions in life.

“Ghana is not a broke country. It’s just that we don’t know where to put our money. There are people who really need just small help.”

“So let’s make this thing clear to Ghanaians that we can help ourselves to develop. We don’t need nobody. The kind of money we have here.

Ibrahim Mahama also stressed the essence of discipline when it comes to success.

“We don’t look at the progress. The problem that makes me sit away from the public is that most of the people are not disciplined.”

He gave this word of encouragement after a conversation with the Ambassador and Emmanuel Asamoah, the Ghanaian man who went viral after being questioned by an anti-migrant group in South Africa, paid him a visit.

Watch the X video here:

Profile of Emmanuel Asamoah

Emmanuel Asamoah, a Ghanaian national, found instant fame after a video showed him being questioned by an anti-migrant group in South Africa.

He was later brought to Ghana on May 5, 2026, over concerns about his safety.

Ibrahim Mahama offers job to Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee caught in South Africa xenophobic unrest. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post is below:

Government committed to safety of nationals abroad

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad remains a priority of the government, emphasising that no citizen in distress will be abandoned.

He gave the assurance after announcing the return of Asamoah to Ghana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that plans were being made to ensure the safe return of other Ghanaians in dire situations abroad.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Ibrahim Mahama opening up on his desire to help Ghanaians in South Africa return home and start capital has generated a lot of reactions online.

Ghanaian lady in South Africa cries out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady currently based in South Africa has opened up about her experiences in the country.

This comes after she alleged that she was subjected to rude treatment by an anti-migrant group in the country.

In a video, she said she was accosted by members of the anti-migrant group when she left her workplace to attend to nature’s call.

Source: YEN.com.gh