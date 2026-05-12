Christal Beeko and her events company, INEN Limited, were unveiled as the organisers behind Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's widely praised 60th birthday celebration

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The classy dinner held on May 5, 2026, at the Despite Automobile Museum drew Ghana's most prominent figures from politics, business, showbiz, and the clergy

Beeko, a former eTV Ghana host turned event organiser, founded INEN Limited after graduating from Carleton University in Canada with a degree in Economics

Christal Beeko, a popular Ghanaian media personality turned event organiser, has been praised after being unveiled as the brain behind organising Dr Ofori Sarpong’s 60th birthday celebration.

INEN Limited founder and Ghanaian media personality Christal Beeko is unveiled as the mastermind of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday. Image credit: @christalbeeko, @vivid.gellatti

Source: Instagram

Wealthy businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong held a classy 60th birthday party on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Despite Automobile Museum in Accra.

The event was one of the most talked-about programs of the year, bringing together the majority of the most prominent people in Ghanaian society from showbiz to politics, law, business, and the clergy.

Guests at the Ofori Sarpong's birthday included President John Agyekum Kufuor, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, and actress Nana Ama McBrown.

A-list musicians who performed included Samini, Stonebwoy, Becca, Fameye, Kwabena Kwabena, Kojo Antwi, and several others.

The weight of the event’s star power was only matched by the sheer excellence of the organisation, wowing many, who left wondering the individual or organisation behind the planning of such a magnificent occasion.

Below is a TikTok video showing guests at Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s 60th birthday bash.

Who is Christal Beeko of INEN Limited?

Christal Beeko is a graduate of Carleton University in Canada, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a minor in Business.

She was most known for hosting the talk show BE BOLD and eBusiness Journal on eTV Ghana. During her time as a television host, she interviewed globally recognised leaders, including Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, South African President Jacob Zuma, and Gracia Machel, His Royal Highness Crown Prince of Norway.

Beeko is the founder of the events and public relations company INEN Limited, which organises some of the biggest corporate events for top brands in Ghana.

INEN handled the organising duties for Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday event, earning praise all across the country from both those in attendance and those watching at home.

Beeko and INEN were also in charge of the recent handover of the Damang Mine to Ibrahim Mahama.

Below is an Instagram video showing the impressive job done by INEN Ghana at Ofori Sarpong's 60th birthday party.

Footage showing the interior of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Garden Apartments in Oyarifa surfaces. Image credit: @smithimaging, @plus1tv/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Ofori Sarpong's Special Garden estate surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Garden apartments located in Oyarifa surfaced online.

A video shared by blogger Plus1 TV showed the plush interior of the facility and the numerous modern amenities available to its residents.

Source: YEN.com.gh