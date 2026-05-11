Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has landed a prestigious appointment from FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The new role comes barely two months after Addo was relieved of his duties as head coach of Ghana following a difficult run of results

He is the only African among a select group of elite technical experts chosen to help oversee the global showpiece in North America

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Otto Addo is heading to the 2026 World Cup after securing a new role with FIFA following his departure from the Black Stars.

The 50-year-old has been appointed to FIFA’s Technical Study Group (TSG) for the tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Addo is the only African named in the 11-member panel, underlining the respect he continues to command within global football circles despite his recent exit from Ghana’s national team setup.

FIFA names ex-Black Stars coach Otto Addo as part of Technical Study Group for 2026 World Cup. Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo joins FIFA Technical Study Group

The former Black Stars boss will work alongside several high-profile football figures during the World Cup.

Among the names on the panel are former Manchester City and Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta, Swiss goalkeeping icon Pascal Zuberbühler, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill and Brazilian World Cup winner Gilberto Silva.

The group also features Jon Dahl Tomasson, Costa Rican legend Paulo Wanchope, former Netherlands midfielder Aron Winter, ex-Germany and USA coach Jürgen Klinsmann, American football star Tobin Heath and Welsh football figure Jayne Ludlow.

FIFA’s Technical Study Group plays a major role during international tournaments.

Members analyse matches in detail, studying tactical systems, transitions, pressing patterns, set-piece routines and player performances.

Their findings are later compiled into FIFA’s official technical reports, which are widely used by coaches, analysts and football institutions around the world.

According to Flashscore, the group also helps decide some of the tournament’s biggest individual honours, including the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Best Young Player awards.

Otto Addo will analyse all matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including that of the Black Stars. Photo by Inaki Esnaola.

Source: Getty Images

Addo makes WC return after Ghana sack

Although Addo will not be in the dugout this time, the appointment ensures he remains part of football’s biggest stage.

The former Borussia Dortmund trainer scout guided Ghana to back-to-back World Cup qualifications during his time with the Black Stars.

However, following consecutive defeats during the March international window against Austria and Germany, the Ghana Football Association parted ways with him.

Carlos Queiroz has since taken over as Ghana coach ahead of the tournament.

During the World Cup, Addo is expected to closely monitor matches, including that of Ghana, who have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars continue preparations for the tournament under Queiroz, beginning with a friendly against Mexico.

The new Ghana coach has already named a 23-man squad made up of home-based players and emerging talents as he begins shaping his team for the Mundial.

Asamoah Gyan defends Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan finally broke his silence on the dismissal of Otto Addo as coach of Ghana.

Speaking on Channel One, the former Black Stars captain defended Addo, insisting the coach did the best he could with the players available to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh