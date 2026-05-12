Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has offered words of encouragement to fellow nationals based in South Africa

In a video, he admonished the Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Benjamin Quashie, to put in efforts to ensure that Ghanaians return home

He talked about the importance of helping these people get start-up capital to start businesses for themselves in Ghana

Famed business mogul Ibrahim Mahama has warmed hearts with his message to the Ghana Ambassador to South Africa, H.E. Benjamin Quashie.

This comes after he spoke about the current situation of Ghanaians in South Africa, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet.

Ibrahim Mahama sends to a Ghanaian husling in South Africa Photo credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral, the business mogul, while in conversation with the Ambassador following a visit from Emmanuel Asamoah, the Ghanaian man who went viral, urged efforts to support stranded Ghanaians in South Africa to return home.

Ibrahim Mahama, in his discussion, then opened up on plans that can be made to ensure that these people, upon returning home, have something to enable them to earn an income.

“If there’s any other people like that, let them all come back home. There are almost 230 of them. Let them come. There are so many opportunities here for them. If it is about seed money, it is better. Out of 200, even if 100 do well, it is better.”

The video had generated a lot of reactions online.

Watch the X video here:

Story of Emmanuel Asamoah in South Africa

Emmanuel Asamoah, a Ghanaian national, gained attention online after a video showed him being questioned by an anti-migrant group in South Africa.

Following the incident, he was repatriated amid concerns about his safety.

Ibrahim Mahama offers job to Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee caught in South Africa xenophobic unrest. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post is below:

Ghanaian man in South Africa speaks

In the wake of these issues, another Ghanaian man in South Africa has shared concerns about his well-being.

The young man, who said in a video that he had been inundated with messages from people, disclosed that this was not the first time some locals in South Africa have staged protests seeking to confront African migrants in the country.

He, however, clarified that the actions of some individuals do not mean that all South Africans are demanding that Africans leave the country.

He added that, based on briefings received from the High Commission in South Africa, Ghanaians should remain indoors whenever such protests occur in order to avoid confrontation.

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama’s advice

Social media users who came across the post shared praise for Ibrahim Mahama for assisting Emmanuel Asamoah.

Munt Ibn Mamluké stated:

“Someone should do the ‘few moments later’ video for us to appreciate this blessing.”

Nhyiraba Kojo Asare GH opined:

“I will one day meet this man, Ibrahim Mahama.”

Ramaphosa speaks on attacks on Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned recent violent attacks on foreign nationals.

He warned that illegal immigration must be addressed strictly within the law and not through violence.

President Ramaphosa also disclosed that his administration is strengthening border security and increasing labour inspections.

Source: YEN.com.gh