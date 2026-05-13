Ghana endured heartbreak in the men’s 100-metre final at the ongoing 2026 African Athletics Championship in Accra

Home hopes rested on Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Joseph Paul Amoah, but the duo ultimately fell short as Cameroon’s Eseme stormed to victory

Saminu and Amoah will now look to bounce back in the 4x100m relay, where Ghana are strongly tipped to challenge for gold

Emmanuel Alowede Eseme crushed Ghana’s hopes of a memorable home triumph after storming to gold in the men’s 100m final at the 2026 African Athletics Championship in Accra.

Inside a buzzing University of Ghana Stadium, the crowd expected a coronation for hometown stars Abdul Rasheed Saminu and Joseph Paul Amoah.

Accra 2026: Heartbreak for Ghana as Eseme Beats Rasheed Saminu, Joe Paul Amoah to 100m Gold. Photo by Christian Petersen.

Source: Getty Images

Instead, it was Eseme who delivered the defining moment, powering to victory in 10.18 seconds.

For the Cameroonian sprinter, the result carried extra meaning. After narrowly missing out on gold on home soil in the previous edition, he returned with purpose and finally got his revenge against the Ghanaian pair who had entered the race as favourites.

Eseme blazes past Saminu in 100m final

Heading into the final, confidence around the Ghana camp was sky-high.

Saminu and Amoah had cruised through their heats with authority and looked ready to ignite celebrations in Accra.

Accra 2026: Heartbreak for Ghana as Eseme Beats Rasheed Saminu, Joe Paul Amoah to 100m Gold. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

The race, however, unfolded differently. Saminu exploded out of the blocks and briefly looked in control during the opening metres.

But as the field gathered momentum, the Ghanaian faded late, allowing rivals to surge past him down the stretch.

Eseme, running from lane seven, timed his finish to perfection and burst through the field in the closing metres to grab top spot in stunning fashion.

The result left Saminu, Ghana’s national 100m record holder, down in sixth place with 10.36 seconds, while Amoah – who also owns the country’s 200m record – finished fourth with 10.32 sec.

Watch the 100m final race, as shared on X:

Below are the official men’s 100m results, as shared by journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo:

1. Eseme 10.25s

2. Nkoana 10:31

3. Chidera 10:31

4. Joe Paul 10: 32

5. Makarawu 10: 32

6. Saminu 10:32

7. Kone 10:37

8. Simao 10:55

Ghana eyes redemption in 4x100m relay

The outcome brought visible disappointment among supporters who had hoped for a historic sprint victory on the home track.

Still, Ghana’s attention will quickly shift toward the men’s 4x100m relay, an event where the nation has consistently established itself as one of Africa’s strongest forces.

With pride wounded and expectations still high, Saminu and Amoah now have another opportunity to deliver a response before the championship concludes.

Source: YEN.com.gh