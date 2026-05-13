Arsenal's set-piece tactics has sparked debate as they prepare for their Champions League final against PSG

Luis Enrique and his PSG side ramped up training to counter Arsenal's physical approach at dead-ball situations

Arsenal's disciplined victory over West Ham raises controversy over VAR decision and aggressive play

Arsenal’s controversial set-piece tactics have once again become a major talking point in football, but Luis Enrique and Paris Saint-Germain appear determined to be equally prepared for the dark arts ahead of the Champions League final.

PSG booked their place in the final after overcoming Bayern Munich in a blockbuster semi-final clash and will now face Arsenal in Budapest on May 30.

Footage Showed PSG’s Genius Training Trick Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Final Clash

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners reached the final after a typically disciplined and pragmatic victory over Atlético Madrid and are expected to provide a huge challenge for the French champions.

Mikel Arteta’s side also strengthened their Premier League title push on Sunday with a 1-0 win over West Ham United, moving five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

However, the match ended in controversy after Callum Wilson thought he had equalised for West Ham, only for the goal to be ruled out following a VAR review.

Officials judged that Pablo Fornals had fouled Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya during the build-up, allowing Arsenal to hold on for the victory.

The decision sparked fierce debate among fans and pundits, with many arguing passionately over whether the goal should have stood.

At the centre of the argument was the suggestion that Arsenal are particularly aggressive and physical during set pieces, especially when blocking goalkeepers and defenders.

But many observers pointed out that such tactics are common across modern football, and Arsenal have simply become exceptionally effective at using them.

That effectiveness could now become a major concern for PSG and Luis Enrique as preparations intensify for the Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna.

PSG prepare for Arsenal’s set-piece tactics

Footage emerging from Paris has shown PSG actively working on ways to deal with Arsenal’s physical approach from corners and free kicks.

With the Ligue 1 title virtually secured once again, PSG have already shifted much of their attention towards completing a domestic and European double following last season’s historic treble-winning campaign.

Footage Shows PSG’s Genius Training Trick Ahead of Arsenal Champions League Final Clash

Source: Getty Images

Reports suggest the club have been specifically training goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to handle heavy physical pressure during set pieces.

According to RMC Sport, PSG goalkeepers took part in drills during Tuesday’s training session focused entirely on defending aerial balls under intense contact.

Safonov and the other reserve goalkeepers reportedly practised catching crosses close to their goal line while teammates deliberately challenged and distracted them physically.

The training exercises underline just how seriously PSG are taking Arsenal’s threat from dead-ball situations.

The Gunners have already scored 20 goals from corners and free kicks in all competitions this season.

PSG are expected to analyse every one of those goals closely as they continue their preparations for the final showdown in Budapest.

Source: YEN.com.gh