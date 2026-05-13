An elderly woman living in the United Kingdom (UK) gave reasons why Ghanaians abroad hesitate in helping their fellow citizens abroad

According to Big Mama, several Ghanaians who receive help from their fellow citizens end up betraying their helpers

Ghanaians who watched the video on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Big Mama, an elderly woman living in the United Kingdom (UK), explained why many Ghanaians abroad do not like helping their fellow citizens abroad.

According to Big Mama, when she arrived in the UK, she lived with her aunt, who treated her well. She indicated that, contrary to how others suffer when they travel abroad, she had an easier lifestyle.

Big Mama, an elderly woman in the UK, explains why Ghanaians abroad don't like to help their fellow citizens. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube & Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, Big Mama indicated that due to the issues that arise after some Ghanaians receive help, many have decided not to assist their fellow citizens again.

"There are people you will host in your house, and then they later betray you. Others will also report you to the authorities. Some will also spread false and negative rumours about you after you have opened your doors to them."

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Big Mama, despite the bad character of some of these people, still helps people, but from a distance.

"I have been raised to be a helpful person. I have compassion, and so I still help people despite the wrongs some have done to me. I still help people, but I do it from a distance."

"I will show you the ropes on how to settle and make it in the UK. However, I will not keep you close to me. I also do it with no expectations. I encourage others who want to help new Ghanaians abroad to do the same," Big Mama added.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Ghanaians not helping themselves abroad stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@boseman8227 said:

"This woman is all over the place. Bitterness has clouded her mind."

@ebenezerbonsieaidoo5402 wrote:

"This abrokyire life no bi easy ooo. People pay with evil- both men and men do that."

@whats_up_gh said:

"I like this woman, looks like I have ne suban no bi. I speak my mind, so they say I don’t respect."

@tofficrahim8892 wrote:

"Let us be honest, we are all in the UK. If you can’t save 1000 pounds, you'd better go home, let us say the truth, a bit is so easy to save more than 1,500 a month."

@chemcoinvestments6284 said:

"Fantastic interview, I really like this woman already, very straightforward."

@jstartech2812 wrote:

"People can be ungrateful. When you help family members, suddenly they feel entitled and unappreciative. They then want to decide exactly what to give them."

A Ghanaian woman gets emotional after her friends refused to support her during financial hardship. Photo credit: Freepix (Image used for illustrational purpose only)

Source: UGC

Woman refuses to support friend with GH₵200

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman tearfully shared how friends she helped refused to support her during financial hardship.

She needed GH₵200 and contacted many people she'd once helped, but none offered her any support.

Her mother came through immediately, teaching her a vital lesson about unexpected sources of true help.

Source: YEN.com.gh