The 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced nationwide today, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, with the English Oral paper

KNUST SHS in Kumasi has confirmed the death of one of its candidates following a brief illness just days before the start of the exams

Despite the tragedy, the school reported that a pregnant candidate successfully participated in the first paper alongside her peers

The atmosphere at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Senior High School (KNUST SHS) was a mixture of grief and determination as the first day of the 2026 WASSCE got underway.

The beginning of the WASSCE examination has been marred as a candidate dies, with another reported pregnant. Image credit: KNUST SHS, GESHub

Source: UGC

While over 1,000 candidates prepared for their first major paper, the school community was forced to grapple with the sudden loss of a classmate who passed away after a short illness.

WASSCE: Mourning amidst examinations

Management of the school confirmed the death but assured the public that they are working to provide the necessary psychological support for the remaining candidates.

"We are mourning with the bereaved family while ensuring that the remaining candidates are provided with a conducive environment to continue their examinations," the school stated.

The Assistant Headmaster (Academic), Agyekum Kwaku, noted that despite the sombre mood, the conduct of the examination has remained orderly.

In a display of resilience, a pregnant candidate was among the 1,022 students sitting for the exams at the KNUST SHS centre. She successfully participated in the English Oral examination, a move that has been praised by many as a sign of her commitment to her education.

However, the school also noted that another registered candidate had discontinued schooling and was absent from the examination hall.

Across Ghana, 509,862 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s examination, consisting of 225,274 males and 284,588 females.

Centres such as St. Louis SHS and T.I. AMASS also reported calm and orderly proceedings as supervisors ensured strict compliance with West African Examinations Council (WAEC) regulations to prevent malpractice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh