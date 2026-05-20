A fresh university graduate has shared an emotional account of his academic journey after being inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession

The graduate has expressed gratitude to God, his parents, and siblings for their support, while reflecting on his leadership experiences during university

His story has inspired many online, with social media users praising his resilience and determination to complete his medical training

A fresh graduate of the University of Ibadan, Oladotun Olakunle, has gone viral after sharing a detailed and emotional reflection on his academic journey following his induction into the Medical Laboratory Science profession.

The young graduate took to LinkedIn to narrate the challenges he faced from admission through to graduation, describing a journey heavily impacted by nationwide disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged ASUU strikes.

A University of Ibadan medical student who gained admission in 2019 bags degree after 7 years. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Oladotun Olakunle

Source: Facebook

According to Oladotun, he gained admission into the University of Ibadan in 2019, but his academic calendar was delayed until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and industrial actions.

He added that another eight-month ASUU strike in 2022 further slowed down his progress just as he was beginning his second year.

Despite the setbacks, he eventually resumed clinical training in 2023 at the College of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), where he was exposed to intensive practical sessions across multiple departments and laboratories.

He listed training experiences at facilities such as the Surgery Laboratory, Medicine Laboratory, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Laboratory, and the Paediatrics Department, describing them as key to shaping his professional growth.

Reflecting on his achievement, Oladotun posted on LinkedIn:

“On the 11th of May, 2026, I was officially inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science profession. I want to thank God for the successful journey."

"I would also like to appreciate my parents for their unwavering support, encouragement, and prayers, as well as my siblings for their support. To everyone, Thank you so much.”

He also noted that he held several leadership roles during his time at the university, which contributed to his personal development.

His story has since resonated with many social media users, who praised his resilience and determination in overcoming academic disruptions to complete his studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh