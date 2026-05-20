Borga Sylvia's 18-Year-Old Daughter Surfaces, Their Resemblance Excites Fans

Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia recently celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday in a heartwarming Instagram video

The video showed the Kumawood star's beautiful daughter sharing a striking resemblance with her mother

The Australia-based girl has captivated fans with her elegant style and youthful charm, while some wonder about her age

Kumawood actress Sandra Adu, popularly known as Borga Sylvia, has warmed hearts with a video of her 18-year-old daughter.

The video shared on Instagram when the teenager recently celebrated her milestone birthday showed the girl looking gorgeous in a peach-coloured dress.

The young lady is wearing a simple yet elegant, sleeveless, pastel yellow dress with a high, round neckline.

The outfit has a clean, fitted design that gives off a soft and classy look. She paired the outfit with minimal accessories, allowing the bright colour and neat style to stand out.

For her hair, she had it pulled back neatly, complementing her chic and youthful appearance.

Apart from her stylish look, Borga Sylvia's daughter noticeably looked like her mother in the video.

See Borga Sylvia's Instagram post below:

Another daughter of Borga Sylvia warms hearts

This is the second time in recent times that Borga Sylvia has warmed hearts online with one of her children.

A few weeks ago, the Kumawood star shared moments with her young daughter Lucinda, showcasing their family life and cultural connections.

In the video, the Kumawood actress' half-caste daughter, who is based in Australia with the mother, spoke flawless Twi.

The videos triggered reactions as fans admired Borga Sylvia's daughter and her charming personality on social media.

Kumawood actress, Borga Sylvia, and her pretty daughter, Lucinda, go viral as the girl speaks Twi from Australia. Photo source: @iamsandraadu

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Borga Sylvia's daughter's video

The video of Borga Sylvia's 18-year-old daughter has excited many of the actress' followers. While many joined the mother in wishing her daughter well on her special occasion, others observed their striking resemblance, and there were a few who wondered about the girl's age.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Borga Sylvia's daughter's video below.

September TuTu said:

"Omg your third twin."

Kwabena BenGarzy said:

"Is she really 18?"

Jennifer Oforiwaa Boakye said:

"Photocopy, happy birthday, dear."

Agnes Marfo said:

"Sending hugs! I've been thinking about you and wanted to share some words of encouragement. You're strong, capable, and loved. Keep pushing forward!"

Nana Abayaa Nkrumah said:

"She looks exactly like you, just by the way. Happy birthday to you, my dear."

Evelyn Wiafe said:

"Happy birthday, mum's photocopy."

harlotte Osei said:

"Happy birthday, to your mini you."

Borga Sylvia kisses McBrown at an event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an unexpected video where Borga Sylvia kissed Nana Ama McBrown at an event.

The video was taken at Borga Silvia's older sister, Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi's, burial, which took place in Kumasi.

While some argue that it was improper and did not follow Ghanaian customs, many elderly people in the comments section educated the youth about the significance of the kiss.

Source: YEN.com.gh