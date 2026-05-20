Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium confronted UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Hogg in an awkward Kumasi encounter that went viral

Appiah Stadium introduced himself as "President Mahama's son" before questioning the diplomat about his repeated UK visa rejections

The encounter sparked mixed reactions online, coming months after Appiah Stadium also trended for a surprise recognition moment with a white man in Germany

Appiah Stadium caused a stir after confronting the UK High Commissioner to Ghana in an awkward encounter in Kumasi.

Appiah Stadium Confronts UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Hogg Over UK Visa Rejection

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his official TikTok page, Appiah Stadium was seen complaining to the current High Commissioner, Dr Christian Hogg, over his failure to acquire a UK visa.

The video began with Appiah Stadium introducing himself to the High Commissioner using his often-repeated claim of being “President Mahama’s son”.

Appiah Stadium’s claim caught the High Commissioner off guard, as he replied with a surprised expression and an expression of shock.

The political commentator paid no heed and went ahead to question the High Commissioner about his immigration status, noting that he had gained entry into many countries around the world but had always been rejected when he applied for a UK visa.

Appiah Stadium’s antics in his encounter with the UK High Commissioner sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Appiah Stadium and the UK High Commissioner is below.

Appiah Stadium trends in Germany

In March, Appiah Stadium grabbed headlines after meeting a white man in Germany who expressed delight, claiming he knew him from social media.

Appiah Stadium was seen having a conversation with a fellow Ghanaian as he showered praises on the man for working in an office when he noticed that a white colleague of the Ghanaian had shown interest in their conversation.

Appiah Stadium engaged him, indicating that he was a popular figure, but was pleasantly surprised when the individual stated that he knew him already and even proceeded to mention his name.

The TikTok video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh