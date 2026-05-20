Teaching and learning at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS in the Bono Region has been suspended indefinitely after teachers boycotted classes

The head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another colleague reportedly died under sudden circumstances

Some residents claimed the situation is tied to a curse allegedly invoked by a student, with staff insisting they will not return to work

Teaching and learning at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and Junior High School in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region have come to a halt after staff embarked on an indefinite boycott.

The situation follows the sudden deaths of the school’s head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another teacher, which has left the school community in shock.

Teachers abandon the Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS, Junior High School in the Bono Region over alleged curses after two staff members die. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Pupils have since been left without lessons, with many seen moving about in the community during school hours as academic activities remain suspended.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, a visit to the facility showed an empty school compound with all classrooms locked and no staff or learners present.

The boycott, which began on Monday, May 18, 2026, has effectively shut down the school, raising concern among residents and education stakeholders about the prolonged disruption.

Allegations of curse fuel fear among staff

Some residents, speaking on condition of anonymity, linked the deaths to claims that a curse had been invoked by a student following allegations of extortion by school authorities.

According to community accounts, fear surrounding a local deity associated with the alleged curse has contributed to anxiety among teachers and their decision to stay away from the school.

A community member said the situation had heightened tension within the area, adding that fear of spiritual repercussions had influenced staff actions.

“We are reliably informed that teachers have resolved to boycott classes and register their displeasure about the present happenings in the school,” the resident said.

A teacher at the school confirmed that staff had collectively agreed not to resume teaching until the alleged curse is lifted, effectively leaving the school closed until further notice.

Police probes death of 38-year-old teacher

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the police launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a 38-year-old Ghanaian teacher.

Emmanuel Kofi Quainoo returned to duty on March 2, 2025, after a period of absence due to health issues.

The tragic discovery of his death was made by his young daughters after they returned home.

Source: YEN.com.gh