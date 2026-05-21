• Ghanaian musician Krymi announced the passing of his mother in an emotional social media post

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• The singer shared that one of the happiest moments of his life suddenly turned into one of his saddest

• Krymi, known for songs like Dede and Toffee, opened up about the painful family loss

Ghanaian musician Krymi has announced the passing of his mother in an emotional social media post that has left many of his followers saddened.

Krymi's emotional words as a Ghanaian musician mourns his mother. Image credit: Krymi

Source: Facebook

The singer, known for songs like Dede, Toffee, and Dw3, shared the heartbreaking update online while expressing pain over the loss of his mother.

In his message, Krymi indicated that what had become one of the happiest moments of his life suddenly turned into one of his saddest.

"One of the happiest days of my life became one of the saddest days of my life!! Oh Mom Do why!" he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Who is Krymi?

Krymi, whose real name is Henry Nuamah, is one of Ghana's recognised Afrobeats and Highlife musicians.

He rose to prominence after taking part in MTN Hitmaker Season 6, where his talent earned attention from music lovers across Ghana.

Although he did not win the competition, the exposure opened doors in his music journey and later led to him joining Highly Spiritual Music under celebrated music producer Kaywa.

His breakthrough songs helped establish his name in Ghana's music industry, with tracks such as Dede, Toffee featuring Darkovibes, and Soronko becoming popular among listeners.

Krymi built a reputation for blending Afrobeats and Highlife sounds while delivering songs centred on love, emotions, and life experiences.

His vocal style and songwriting abilities helped him carve his own identity within Ghana's entertainment space.

Beyond music, Krymi has also spoken publicly in previous interviews about challenges he faced in his career and his determination to continue pursuing music despite setbacks.

Krymi announced the death of his mother

The singer's latest post, however, focused entirely on family and grief as he announced the painful loss of his mother.

The image shared alongside his message showed his late mother smiling while dressed in a white outfit with a red fascinator.

Losing a parent remains one of life's most painful moments, and Krymi's emotional words reflected the depth of the bond he shared with his mother.

The Ghanaian musician has yet to publicly disclose details regarding funeral arrangements or additional information surrounding her passing.

Krymi remains one of Ghana's recognised music talents, and his announcement marks a difficult personal moment in his life as he mourns the loss of his mother.

Jackie Appiah remembers Alexx Ekubo in a touching tribute. Image credit: Jackie Appiah, Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah's tribute to Alexx Ekubo

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared an emotional post after the painful news about Alexx Ekubo reached fans.

The actress’s message carried a touching line that has left many people reacting with sadness online.

Fans have been revisiting their screen moments as tributes continue to pour in for the late Nollywood actor.

Source: YEN.com.gh