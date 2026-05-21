Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated with excited subjects during his recent traditional rites visit in Kumasi

A loyal subject paid homage by prostrating before the king's vintage 1935 Rolls-Royce

Otumfuo's antique Rolls-Royce has historical significance, used by three Asantehenes for over 90 years

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Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been met with an outpouring of excitement from subjects in Kumasi as he rode through town.

The Asantehene rode in his 1935 Rolls-Royce 20/25 in what seemed like one of his visits to Adum to perform regular traditional rites.

Otumfuo Rides in His 90-Year-Old Rolls-Royce in Kumasi, Man Prostrates in Homage after Seeing Him

Source: Instagram

In a video, Otumfuo moved in a convoy of vehicles, including Land Cruisers, which were sandwiched between police vehicles.

Traders and residents around the area lined the streets to cheer their king as his convoy passed, with some raising their hands in jubilation.

One man, wearing fugu, went the extra mile to pay homage to Otumfuo by prostrating as the convoy passed.

He lay flat on his belly until the Asantehene's vintage Rolls-Royce moved away before he got up with a cheerful face.

The video was shared on the social media pages of the pro-Asante group, Meye Asanteni, on May 21, 2026, with the caption:

"Loyalty, Reverence, Respect! Basics to know if you live in the capital of the Asante Kingdom 💛🖤💚. We serve only the Occupant of the Gold Stool. Seɛ Tutu Nyamekɛse."

Watch the Instagram video below:

How old is Otumfuo's antique Rolls-Royce?

The Rolls-Royce 20/25 that the king rode in is approximately 90 years old and has been used by three Asantehenes.

The model was manufactured between 1929 and 1936, with 3,827 units produced, over 70% of which are still on the road today.

Otumfuo Osei Agyemang Prempeh II was the first Asantehene to use the vehicle, debuting it during the 1935 durbar to reunite the Asante Confederacy.

Opoku Ware II used it for 29 years following Prempeh II's death in 1970, before Osei Tutu II became the third to use it upon ascending the Golden Stool in 1999.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Otumfuo's Rolls-Royce ride

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Akwasi Owusu Nyantakyi said:

"My very first day seeing Opemsuo at Manhyia, just seeing Mewura Sei Tutu alone gave me goosebumps. What a great monarch he is."

Asante Adwenboni Thomas said:

"ASHANTIS and their KING. This is what people can not stand oo."

Sarfo Anthony said:

"The next God on this earth is the king of the Asantes, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, apart from the one we all worship. May you live long forever."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates 76th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene had marked his 76th birthday with Manhyia Palace leading the way with tributes from esteemed organisations.

A thanksgiving service for the King’s birthday was held at St. Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi, followed by an exclusive dinner at Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended to the Golden Stool in 1999, is celebrated for peacebuilding, education, and resolving chieftaincy conflicts across Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh