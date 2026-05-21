Prophet Badu Kobi’s wife, Gloria Kobi, reportedly sought a court order to preserve their joint matrimonial properties

The court document listed the Glorious Wave Church International premises, their Sakumono matrimonial home, houses, vehicles, and other assets

The filing surfaced amid ongoing reports about the alleged sale of Badu Kobi’s church building

Fresh developments have emerged around Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi after a court document circulating online drew attention to a legal application reportedly filed by his wife, Gloria Kobi.

Court filing by Badu Kobi’s wife surfaces amid reported church sale claims. Image credit: Accra24.com Radio

Source: UGC

The document, which appears to originate from the High Court in Tema, suggests Gloria Kobi sought an interim preservation order involving what were described as joint matrimonial properties linked to the marriage.

According to details visible in the circulating filing, Gloria Kobi was listed as the petitioner or applicant, while Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi was named as the respondent.

The document appears to indicate that the application sought to preserve assets pending the final determination of the legal matter.

Gloria Kobi sought court intervention

One of the key details that quickly sparked conversations online was the inclusion of land and premises housing Glorious Wave Church International, together with a matrimonial home at Sakumono.

Other properties listed in the circulating court filing appear to include four houses, two self-contained houses, a five-bedroom house at East Legon, an interest in a partnership oil company, and several vehicles and other assets reportedly acquired during marriage.

The development has attracted strong reactions online, especially after recent reports linked Prophet Badu Kobi to alleged financial challenges and conversations surrounding a reported church property sale.

The circulating court filing claimed Gloria Kobi was seeking legal intervention to stop a church sale.

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The circulating document also appeared to state that there was an application for preservation of the properties until final determination of the matter.

Social media users quickly reacted to the development, with many expressing surprise after recent online discussions centred largely around financial rumours and public conversations involving the church property.

The emergence of the court filing has now shifted public attention toward possible family and property-related legal matters.

Kwaku Bonsam proposed to buy Badu's church

The discussions also come shortly after traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam publicly expressed interest in buying the church property if it eventually goes on sale.

However, the court document circulating online has introduced another layer to ongoing conversations surrounding Prophet Badu Kobi and Glorious Wave Church International.

At the time of writing, independent verification and full legal context surrounding the circulating filing remain important as public conversations continue growing online.

Neither Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi nor Gloria Kobi had publicly addressed the circulating court document at the time of this publication.

Kweku Bonsam sparks buzz after sharing plans for Badu Kobi’s church. Image credit: 1957news

Source: Instagram

Kweku Bonsam reacted to Kobi’s church sale

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Popular traditional priest Kweku Bonsam has gone viral after being spotted inspecting the premises of Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono near Tema.

The visit comes after Kweku Bonsam publicly expressed interest in purchasing the church property belonging to Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

The viral development has triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many users debating the future of the church property.

Source: YEN.com.gh