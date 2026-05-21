NPP-aligned political commentator and TikToker, Mahama Aminat, known as Bawumia Ba, was arrested by the IGP's Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team

The Ghana Police Service accused her of posting videos on TikTok threatening the lives of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama

She was arrested at Sekyere Zongo in the Ashanti Region and is expected to be arraigned before the court soon

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A popular NPP-aligned content creator identified as Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat and Bawumia Ba on TikTok, has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

NPP Commentator Mahama Aminat, aka Bawumia Ba Arrested for Threatening President John Mahama

Source: Facebook

Bawumia Ba was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

According to a police statement released on Thursday, May 21, the TikToker and political commentator was arrested due to threatening the life of President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

“The IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) has arrested suspect Mahama Aminat, also known as Akosua Serwaa Minat for offensive conduct and issuing threats against the President of the Republic, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in videos circulated on social media,” the statement read.

“The suspect was captured in some videos posted on TikTok making insulting remarks about the President, threatening the life of the President, and inciting others to harm both the President and his wife,” it added.

The statement concluded that her arrest was effected at Sekyere Zongo in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region, noting that she’s expected to be arraigned before the court soon.

Below is the Facebook post announcing TikToker Bawumia Ba’s arrest.

What did Bawumia Ba say?

Mahama Aminat, aka Bawumia Ba, was arrested after she shared a video issuing threats against President John Dramani Mahama and the first lady, Lordina Mahama.

In the viral video, she expressed dissatisfaction with the political climate in the country and called on people to do something about it, using charged and threatening language.

A popular figure on TikTok, Mahama Aminat, has built a following with sharp criticism of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and staunch support for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). Her fiery commentary has earned her over 30,000 followers.

The TikTok post of Bawumia Ba speaking against John Mahama and his wife is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh