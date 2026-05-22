Three individuals, including an innocent four-month-old baby, have been killed in a catastrophic multi-car pileup along the busy Kasoa-Winneba Highway

The fatal collision, which occurred near the Gomoa Akoti-Buduatta Junction in the Central Region, involved a private saloon car, a fuel tanker, and a tipper truck

According to traffic police files confirmed on Friday, May 22, 2026, the tragedy was triggered by a reckless, high-speed wrongful overtaking executed by an unidentified pickup truck driver

The annual statistics on highway fatalities have taken another grim, deeply painful turn after a single act of traffic indiscretion wiped out three lives and left a household in absolute mourning.

Baby and Two Adults Perish in Horrific Three-Way Crash at Gomoa Akoti-Buduatta Stretch

Source: Getty Images

The Gomoa Akoti stretch, which has historically been flagged by road safety experts as a high-risk transition zone due to ongoing construction and high-speed transit, became a scene of absolute horror and twisted metal.

The fatal chain reaction

According to formal reports from eyewitnesses and emergency first responders from the Winneba Fire Station, the nightmare unfolded when a private saloon car (bearing registration number DV 9546) was travelling from the Winneba axis toward Kasoa.

As the saloon car approached the Buduatta-Akoti junction layout, an oncoming pickup truck suddenly pulled out of its lane to execute a highly aggressive, wrongful overtaking. In a desperate bid to avoid a head-on collision, the driver of the private car swerved sharply but completely lost control of his steering wheel due to the uneven gravel surface.

The saloon car veered directly into the opposite lane, crashing violently head-on into a massive fuel tanker (GN 4328-15). The impact was so severe that a heavy tipper truck (GT 9026-26) travelling directly behind the tanker could not brake in time, slamming ruthlessly into the tanker's rear and trapping the smaller vehicle in a crushing metal sandwich.

Read the Instagram details below.

A baby's life cut short

The destruction inside the private car was total. The male driver and an adult female passenger sitting in the front seat sustained catastrophic upper-body trauma and died instantly on impact.

Good Samaritans and medical personnel rushed to the back seat, where they discovered a four-month-old baby girl still breathing but in critical, unstable condition. The infant was rushed via an emergency patrol vehicle to the St. Gregory Catholic Hospital in Buduburam, but tragically succumbed to severe internal bleeding shortly after arrival.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for autopsy, while the Ghana National Fire Service and police engineers spent hours clearing the highway of oil spills and debris to prevent a secondary disaster. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the runaway pickup truck driver whose reckless maneuver triggered the entire chain reaction.

Source: YEN.com.gh