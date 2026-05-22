Award-winning broadcast journalist and Date Rush co-host Anita Akuffo has completely blindsided fans by announcing her private traditional engagement

In an elegant video teaser shared across her digital platforms on Thursday and Friday, May 21–22, 2026, the media personality gave the public a rare glimpse into her highly secretive, high-class ceremony

The beautiful footage showcases the fashion icon flaunting a brilliant, massive diamond ring on her finger, causing an absolute frenzy among her colleagues and viewers

One of Ghana’s most celebrated, admired, and fiercely private media icons has officially offloaded herself from the single market, sending social media into an absolute meltdown.

Anita Akuffo melts hearts with a romantic engagement teaser and a sparkling diamond ring. Image credit: Opoku Sanaa/X

Source: UGC

Known for keeping her romantic life under lock and key, the stunning TV presenter pulled off the ultimate celebrity surprise by dropping raw footage from her elite, low-profile traditional marriage rites.

Anita Akufo's elite, low-profile fairytale engagement

The viral teaser video highlights the signature impeccable style that has made Anita a household name. The bride looked absolutely breathtaking in a custom-designed, structurally fitted Kente straight dress, creatively accented with rich red lace panels. She completed the timeless regal look with a neatly styled, minimalist, folded hairstyle and matching miniature red high heels.

While the identity of her husband was heavily guarded throughout the planning phases, clues from the exclusive guest list and close associates hinting at the name “Sanaa” suggest a union between two highly established corporate professionals.

The exclusive ceremony, held at a secure residential location in Accra, was strictly restricted to a select handful of close relatives and a tiny circle of industry friends, reinforcing Anita’s lifelong commitment to keeping her personal landmarks away from public media saturation.

Despite the secrecy of the event, the sheer brilliance of the diamond ring captured in the macro-shots has drawn overwhelming adoration and ecstatic congratulations from the media, fashion, and corporate sectors.

The news has particularly sent a wave of relief and excitement through fans of her hit reality television show, Date Rush, who are hilariously debating whether her new marital status will change her brilliant hosting chemistry on screen.

Watch the X video below.

Social media reacts

Netizens have flooded her comment sections with thousands of supportive, humorous, and deeply excited messages:

@cliffbaff14 dropped a major hint regarding the couple's title: "Huge congratulations to the latest couple in town, Mr. & Mrs. Sanaa!!! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽 May your union be beautifully blessed forever."

@kinglucasJRR added a hilarious request for the white wedding: "Please let me be the official page boy for the main church wedding err! ❤️ I promise I can handle that work perfectly. Anyways, huge congratulations dear... But please, this beautiful marriage doesn't mean you will stop co-hosting the Date Rush show ooo! We still need you on our screens."

@Pro_designer_ joked about the groom's circle: "Word on the street is that Opresii was spotted looking sharp as one of the groomsmen, hmm! 😭 The elite circle is complete. This is beautiful."

@tall_sheyy wrote in pure joy: "I am so incredibly happy for you, big sis! 🥰❤️ You deserved this beautiful fairytale love story. God bless your home."

@LeticiaKonadu5 added simply: "Congratulations 🎈🎊 Anita. True grace and class always win."

Source: YEN.com.gh