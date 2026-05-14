Barcelona Reportedly Explore Rashford Alternatives Amid Man Utd Standoff
- Manchester United have reportedly rejected Barcelona’s attempts to renegotiate for Marcus Rashford
- Barcelona are considering four younger attacking options, including Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United
- Rashford’s future remains uncertain despite helping Barcelona win La Liga and scoring in the decisive Clásico victory over Real Madrid
Manchester United are reportedly refusing to lower their demands for Marcus Rashford as talks with FC Barcelona continue over the forward’s future.
Rashford spent the season on loan at Barcelona and contributed to their La Liga triumph, including scoring in the recent Clásico victory over Real Madrid.
However, the Catalan club remain reluctant to activate the €30 million (£26 million) purchase clause included in the agreement.
According to a Sports Illustrated report, Barcelona are exploring “creative” solutions, including another loan deal.
United, though, are said to “want the money” immediately and insist it must be the “full clause.”
Barcelona search for Rashford replacement
Meanwhile, Barcelona are now assessing younger and potentially cheaper long-term options should negotiations collapse.
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United remains a target despite his expected high valuation.
Former La Masia winger Abde Ezzalouli, Bournemouth teenager Eli Junior Kroupi, and Víctor Muñoz of CA Osasuna are also being monitored as Barcelona prepare for a final decision on Rashford’s future.
Marcus Rashford's future
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jaap Stam has suggested a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leão amid growing uncertainty over the forward’s future.
Despite Rashford impressing during his loan spell and starring in FC Barcelona’s El Clásico win over Real Madrid, the Spanish champions are yet to decide whether to activate his £26 million buy option.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh