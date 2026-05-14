Manchester United have reportedly rejected Barcelona’s attempts to renegotiate for Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are considering four younger attacking options, including Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United

Rashford’s future remains uncertain despite helping Barcelona win La Liga and scoring in the decisive Clásico victory over Real Madrid

Manchester United are reportedly refusing to lower their demands for Marcus Rashford as talks with FC Barcelona continue over the forward’s future.

Rashford spent the season on loan at Barcelona and contributed to their La Liga triumph, including scoring in the recent Clásico victory over Real Madrid.

Barcelona reportedly identifies four wingers who could replace Marcus Rashford. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

However, the Catalan club remain reluctant to activate the €30 million (£26 million) purchase clause included in the agreement.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Barcelona are exploring “creative” solutions, including another loan deal.

United, though, are said to “want the money” immediately and insist it must be the “full clause.”

Barcelona search for Rashford replacement

Meanwhile, Barcelona are now assessing younger and potentially cheaper long-term options should negotiations collapse.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United remains a target despite his expected high valuation.

Former La Masia winger Abde Ezzalouli, Bournemouth teenager Eli Junior Kroupi, and Víctor Muñoz of CA Osasuna are also being monitored as Barcelona prepare for a final decision on Rashford’s future.

Marcus Rashford's future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jaap Stam has suggested a potential swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Rafael Leão amid growing uncertainty over the forward’s future.

Despite Rashford impressing during his loan spell and starring in FC Barcelona’s El Clásico win over Real Madrid, the Spanish champions are yet to decide whether to activate his £26 million buy option.

Source: YEN.com.gh